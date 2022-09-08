Source title: The first cybersecurity drama “Are you safe?” “Finished Tan Jianci Rong Zishan’s incarnation as “Internet Swordsman”

Produced by Yaoke Media, with Huang Yanwei and Li Haishu as the screenwriters, Cao Dun as the chief director, Yang Biao as the director, Tan Jianci and Rong Zishan as the leading actors, Lu Huanzhen, He Lei, Zhao Wei, Qu Zhazha, Leng Xinqing, Liu Shuchen and Liang Dawei starred, Xu Lu was a special star, Gao Ye was a special guest, and Chen Douling was a guest star in the first online drama “Are You Safe?” ” is officially announced and will be broadcast on Tencent Video and iQiyi at 20:00 on September 11. On the same day, the play released the “Internet Security Online” version of the finalized preview and the “Security Verification” version of the poster. A lot of bright information in the play was released, which whetted the audience’s appetite. New perspective of the first cyber security drama “Condensation” Tan Jianci wins Zishan’s “skill” to fight against black production forces Web Drama “Are You Safe? “Mainly about the “Three Musketeers” Qin Huai (played by Tan Jianci), Zhou You (played by Rong Zishan) and Chen Mo (played by He Lei) who are wandering in the online world. Although they have different personalities, they all uphold the original intention of “technology for goodness”. , abide by the bottom line of justice, and assist the public security department in the process of fighting crimes, and continue to harvest stories of growth. The announcement of the final release released this time, with the question “Are you safe?” at the beginning, directly points out the main story of this drama with the theme of network security. In the play, Qin Huai and Zhou You met because of the “big data capture” incident. Both of them are code masters, one is free and easy and narcissistic, the other is self-taught. In work, the relationship between the boss and the employee is the superior and the subordinate. In life, it is a mutual relationship. Happy friends who “dismantle” and appreciate each other. One second, they were still immersed in their daily life of bickering and fun, but the next second, the style of painting changed. Qin Huai told the story of his friend Chen Mo’s mother being deceived many years ago. The atmosphere instantly became serious and tense, and people couldn’t help it. Curious about the truth of the virus code “revenge” leak many years ago. Afterwards, Qin Huai and others encountered car crashes and kidnappings because they helped companies repair the loopholes in the activity link and touched the interests of the black industry. The danger escalated again. Chen Mo joined in the later period, and the “Three Musketeers of the Internet” “assembled” tacitly from then on, and launched various thrilling battles of wits and courage with the black forces. But in the trailer, the unknown suspense of “you really provoked a powerful character this time” always lingers, making people more and more looking forward to the wonderful presentation of the main content. The posters of the characters exposed together put Tan Jianci, Rong Zishan, Lu Yizhen, He Lei, and Xu Lu in a big question mark, and cleverly point out “Are you safe?” The core of the series, from their firm eyes, glimpse the determination of the protagonists to resist Internet crime and uphold justice. See also Gucci officially announced that "Squid Game" Lee Jung Jae and "Coastal Village Cha Cha Cha" Shin Min Ah have become new global brand ambassadors | HYPEBEAST Yaoke Media joins hands with the hard core team to create ingeniously Focus on social hotspots and convey “science and technology for good” Web Drama “Are You Safe? ” is the first domestic theme focusing on network security, which combines strong plot, fast pace, joy and suspense, jokes and brain holes. At the same time, the play not only incorporates social hotspots such as marriage and love, education, pensions, and the workplace, but also “demolition” cybersecurity incidents that are closely related to people’s livelihood, such as big data catching rape, smart home security, pig slaughtering trays, shopping for wool, and photo location addresses. “Solution”, the theme innovation also takes into account the “down-to-earth” side. In the play, the protagonist group and criminal gangs battle wits and courage, always upholding the original intention of “science and technology for good”, assisting the police to break down the “black industry group” forces, and calling on the audience to enhance their awareness of network security and adhere to the bottom line of justice. From this extension, the play seems to show high-end Internet technologies such as IT and code. In fact, the creator is trying to use a more humorous and popular way to popularize the common sense of network security to the audience. This move is fully in line with the country’s original intention of comprehensively resisting “Internet fraud”, and it also shows the ingenuity and intention of the main creative team to actively undertake social responsibilities. As the web drama “Are you safe? “The producer, Yaoke Media, is steadily outputting diversified and high-quality drama series such as “Together”, “Settled Home”, “Cross Fire” and “Special War Glory” to the audience every year. This time, this drama will focus on the high-tech industry of network security, which is a bold innovation of the company’s efforts to make breakthroughs and strive for the ultimate in content. This time, Yaoke Media has assembled a strong team to escort the show. Among them, Huang Yanwei and Li Haishu are the screenwriters of the play. The two have served as screenwriters for the movie “Myth” and the TV series “Pride and Prejudice”. They are good at covering a wide range of topics from ancient costumes to modern dramas; there is also “Twelve Hours in Chang’an” director Cao Dun serves as the chief director, and director Yang Biao joins to form a “hard-core” creative team, laying a good foundation for the drama’s story highlights and content quality. Web Drama “Are You Safe? “From September 11, Tencent Video and iQiyi will be broadcast on the entire network. Members will update 2 episodes every Sunday at 20:00, and the first update will be 4 episodes. Non-members will update 1 episode every Sunday to Wednesday at 20:00. From October 9th, 1 episode will be updated every Sunday to Thursday, so stay tuned. See also Kugou launches NCT 127 regular 3rd album "Sticker", interpreting the charm of full-featured music_TOM Entertainment

Produced by Yaoke Media, with Huang Yanwei and Li Haishu as the screenwriters, Cao Dun as the chief director, Yang Biao as the director, Tan Jianci and Rong Zishan as the leading actors, Lu Huanzhen, He Lei, Zhao Wei, Qu Zhazha, Leng Xinqing, Liu Shuchen and Liang Dawei starred, Xu Lu was a special star, Gao Ye was a special guest, and Chen Douling was a guest star in the first online drama “Are You Safe?” ” is officially announced and will be broadcast on Tencent Video and iQiyi at 20:00 on September 11. On the same day, the play released the “Internet Security Online” version of the finalized preview and the “Security Verification” version of the poster. A lot of bright information in the play was released, which whetted the audience’s appetite.

New perspective of the first cyber security drama “Condensation”

Tan Jianci wins Zishan’s “skill” to fight against black production forces

Web Drama “Are You Safe? “Mainly about the “Three Musketeers” Qin Huai (played by Tan Jianci), Zhou You (played by Rong Zishan) and Chen Mo (played by He Lei) who are wandering in the online world. Although they have different personalities, they all uphold the original intention of “technology for goodness”. , abide by the bottom line of justice, and assist the public security department in the process of fighting crimes, and continue to harvest stories of growth.

The announcement of the final release released this time, with the question “Are you safe?” at the beginning, directly points out the main story of this drama with the theme of network security. In the play, Qin Huai and Zhou You met because of the “big data capture” incident. Both of them are code masters, one is free and easy and narcissistic, the other is self-taught. In work, the relationship between the boss and the employee is the superior and the subordinate. In life, it is a mutual relationship. Happy friends who “dismantle” and appreciate each other. One second, they were still immersed in their daily life of bickering and fun, but the next second, the style of painting changed. Qin Huai told the story of his friend Chen Mo’s mother being deceived many years ago. The atmosphere instantly became serious and tense, and people couldn’t help it. Curious about the truth of the virus code “revenge” leak many years ago. Afterwards, Qin Huai and others encountered car crashes and kidnappings because they helped companies repair the loopholes in the activity link and touched the interests of the black industry. The danger escalated again. Chen Mo joined in the later period, and the “Three Musketeers of the Internet” “assembled” tacitly from then on, and launched various thrilling battles of wits and courage with the black forces. But in the trailer, the unknown suspense of “you really provoked a powerful character this time” always lingers, making people more and more looking forward to the wonderful presentation of the main content. The posters of the characters exposed together put Tan Jianci, Rong Zishan, Lu Yizhen, He Lei, and Xu Lu in a big question mark, and cleverly point out “Are you safe?” The core of the drama series, from their firm eyes, we can see the determination of the protagonists to resist Internet crime and uphold justice.

Yaoke Media joins hands with the hard core team to create ingeniously

Focus on social hotspots and convey “science and technology for good”

Web Drama “Are You Safe? ” is the first domestic theme focusing on network security, which combines strong plot, fast pace, joy and suspense, jokes and brain holes. At the same time, the play not only incorporates social hotspots such as marriage and love, education, pensions, and the workplace, but also “demolition” cybersecurity incidents that are closely related to people’s livelihood, such as big data catching rape, smart home security, pig slaughtering trays, shopping for wool, and photo location addresses. “Solution”, the theme innovation also takes into account the “down-to-earth” side. In the play, the protagonist group and criminal gangs battle wits and courage, always upholding the original intention of “science and technology for good”, assisting the police to break down the “black industry group” forces, and calling on the audience to enhance their awareness of network security and adhere to the bottom line of justice. From this extension, the play seems to show high-end Internet technologies such as IT and code. In fact, the creator is trying to use a more humorous and popular way to popularize the common sense of network security to the audience. This move is fully in line with the country’s original intention of comprehensively resisting “Internet fraud”, and it also shows the ingenuity and intention of the main creative team to actively undertake social responsibilities.

As the web drama “Are you safe? “The producer, Yaoke Media, is steadily outputting diversified and high-quality drama series such as “Together”, “Settled Home”, “Cross Fire” and “Special War Glory” to the audience every year. This time, this drama will focus on the high-tech industry of network security, which is a bold innovation of the company’s efforts to make breakthroughs and strive for the ultimate in content. This time, Yaoke Media has assembled a strong team to escort the show. Among them, Huang Yanwei and Li Haishu are the screenwriters of the play. The two have served as screenwriters for the movie “Myth” and the TV series “Pride and Prejudice”. They are good at covering a wide range of topics from ancient costumes to modern dramas; there is also “Twelve Hours in Chang’an” director Cao Dun serves as the chief director, and director Yang Biao joins to form a “hard-core” creative team, laying a good foundation for the drama’s story highlights and content quality.

Web Drama “Are You Safe? “From September 11, Tencent Video and iQiyi will be broadcast on the entire network. Members will update 2 episodes every Sunday at 20:00, and the first update will be 4 episodes. Non-members will update 1 episode every Sunday to Wednesday at 20:00. From October 9th, 1 episode will be updated every Sunday to Thursday, so stay tuned.