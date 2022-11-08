November 7,Starring Yang Mi and Gong Jun, and starring Guo Xiaoting, Wei Zheming, Hu Lianxin, and Wen Zhengrong, the costume fairy drama “Fox Fairy Little Matchmaker Moon Red” was officially announced.The crew released the final photos of the actors, and their appearances in the play were also exposed.

In June 2020, it was announced that the national manga “Fox Fairy Little Matchmaker” would be adapted into a live-action drama series, presented in two separate series, “Moon Red” and “King Quan”. Each episode tells a different story. The story shows the emotional entanglement between humans and demons.

“Fox Fairy Little Matchmaker Moon Red” tells the story of Tushan Honghong (played by Yang Mi), the righteous head of the Tushan fox clan, who meets the descendant of the Dongfang family, Dongfang Moon Moon (played by Gong Jun), and gradually falls in love. In order to protect their loved ones and maintain the peace between the two races, the two lovers had to go through thousands of turns and difficulties…

It is known that,“Fox Fairy Little Matchmaker” is the first domestic XR virtual production TV series.In 2020, iQIYI inaugurated the country’s first virtual production base in a large factory in Hebei. For the filming of “Fox Fairy Little Matchmaker in the Moonlight”, iQIYI also specially shipped a batch of LED screens from a large factory in Hebei to Hengdian, and built a 2,400-square-meter virtual studio.

The so-called XR virtual production is simply: in the past, most of the creators shot by building a green screen, and then “going” to outer space through huge post-production special effects.Now, the space in the creator’s mind can be directly made into a digital scene and projected on the LED wall. The image output of the real-time engine is combined with the camera tracking, and the real people and the virtual space can be integrated, and “what you see is what you get”. .

For the production team, virtual production can not only view the shooting results in real time, but also means that there is a flexible “virtual studio”. In the studio, the accurate lighting and reflection provided by the LED screen can be used to shoot a large number of complex special effects shots. It will not be affected by the weather, improving the efficiency of production and shooting. In addition, scene switching has also changed from setting and demolition to “one-click replacement”, saving a lot of time and shooting costs.

XR virtual production, on the surface, it seems that it just replaces the “green screen” with an LED screen. In fact, it is a series of changes in equipment, technology, and filming processes. New equipment and new technology applications are forming a new “productivity” in the film and television industry. “.

