The first entirely female literature manual is born: “Controcanone”, to (re)discover women writers

A school manual that attempts to remedy the partiality of the traditional canon, especially in terms of female representation. No, it is no longer science fiction: it is there, it exists, it has already been written. It’s about Countercanon. Women’s literature from its origins to todaypublished by Loescher and written by Johnny L. Bertolio, professor of a new course at the University of Turin dedicated to Italian women writers of the Renaissance.

It resembles in every way the school textbooks we remember: the chronological division is the same, as is the reference to literary and poetic currents that we have learned to recognise. Yet, there is no trace of the names we would expect to find in a book like this: Dante, Foscolo, Leopardi and all the others are absent. But there are Caterina da Siena and Vittoria Colonna, Gaspara Stampa and Moderata Fonte and, later, Matilde Serao, Liliana Segre, Alda Merini, Natalia Ginzburg and Sibilla Aleramo. The introduction already clarifies the motivations of the text: these authors deserve to be told, «no longer isolated as “rooms all to themselves”, they claim their place in the sun also in teaching and study, chasing away the forces in the darkness of the well hostile and toxic.” The same enemy forces that have made the canon what it is, deciding which voices to give space to and which to cut out.

Here, this volume represents an antidote to this ideological selection – within, not only women writers, but also little-known voices, which provide new perspectives for understanding the true history of Italian literature, with a view to greater inclusiveness: «The volume presents authors usually excluded from the canon, easily integrated into traditional teaching: a female counter-canon from the origins to the twentieth century, according to the traditional periodizations and poetics of the various eras; therefore two thematic paths in contemporary literature (from the second half of the twentieth century to today), with works focused on the experience of deportation, exile and migration and on the declinations of otherness and diversity”.

A manual, in short, which uses diversity as a focal point of the study of literature, updating it and opening it to contemporary perspectives: in the incipit of the text the sustainable development objectives of the UN Agenda 2030 are even recalled, and each chapter of the book takes up one – an anthology, therefore, traditionally organized by timelines but also by themes, which places a utopia at the center and makes it, instead, a possible world. As? Starting from the past, from the awareness that women have always found a way to fight and dismantling the idea that an awakening of female conscience coincides only with the twentieth-century rise of feminism. No, women have always been present to themselves: with fewer means, perhaps, more silently, but constantly: they have acted in the shadows to reclaim with resilience a space that is forbidden to them, that of culture. Here, this manual tells us that we must start again from what we already have, from a rereading of what has already been written and from a search for what has been excluded, and it does so without forgetting tradition: it is true, there they are Dante, Foscolo, Leopardi and all the others, but there are references to their works, comparisons with traditional authors, and analyzes of how women were seen and told by their voices. A counter-canon, therefore, which «aims not so much to replace the canon, but rather to encourage the study of literature and history from the perspective of inclusiveness, hospitality and variety. Not a standardizing norm, not a series of brilliant and untouchable masterpieces, but rather a symphony of words all worthy of being listened to and, if necessary, discussed again.”

A necessary counter-canon, even more so today. Today, when we have realized that we are not as “ahead” as we thought, that there is still a need for voices to rise up to take advantage of infinite possibilities and to tell the new generations not to be afraid, that there will be a little piece of heaven for everyone in the world to come: without any distinction, partiality or exclusion.