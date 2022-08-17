Original title: The first exposure story of the reality movie “There is Her in the World” previews the fierce quarrel between Zhou Xun and Xu Di’s mother-in-law and daughter-in-law

Sohu Entertainment News The realistic emotional film “There is Her in the World“, co-directed by Zhang Aijia, Li Shaohong and Chen Chong, will be released nationwide on September 9th. The film side released a preview of the “Live for Whom” version of the story today, and the differences in intergenerational concepts caused the mother-in-law and daughter-in-law to quarrel fiercely. Shen Yue (played by Zhou Xun) angered her mother-in-law’s sentence “Who are you living for?”, which is also a soul torture that every audience will think about. This film is starring Zhou Xun and Zheng Xiuwen, Yi Yangqianxi is a special guest, Xu Di and Feng Delun are the leading actors, Huang Miyi is specially introduced, Bao Qijing, Bai Ke, Su Xiaoming, Batu, Zhu Yafen, Fang Ping, Ma Xinmo Starring, Dong Wenjie serves as chief producer and chief producer.

Zhou Xun and Xu Di take heart to interpret the tension and excitement of the battle between mother-in-law and daughter-in-law

The movie “There is Her in the World” tells the healing story of ordinary people looking for love and hope in difficult situations, reflecting the extraordinary persistence of ordinary people in life. It can be seen from the “live for whom” version of the story preview released this time that the mother-in-law and daughter-in-law played by Zhou Xun and Xu Di are the replicas and replicas of this emotional relationship in almost every Chinese family. When the family encounters changes and sudden difficulties, the contradiction between mother-in-law and daughter-in-law will become violent and out of control under the pressure. “Since ancient times, mother-in-law and daughter-in-law have been enemies.” The unique and universal relationship between mother-in-law and daughter-in-law in Chinese families stems from the different ideas and living habits between the two generations, and also from the fact that both mother-in-law and daughter-in-law love a common man. The topic of “who to live for” in the trailer is exactly the inner torture and choices that every ordinary person is doing all the time. Shen Yue angrily denounced her mother-in-law Li Ju (played by Xu Di) for living without self, but she was excitedly accused by her mother-in-law “If you care more about them, why should I worry so much”, the contradiction further escalated. The relationship between mother-in-law and daughter-in-law is like a ticking time bomb for Chinese families. This time, it is worth looking forward to seeing how the female director of “The World Has Her” delicately presents the process of “defusing the bomb” from a female perspective.

The luxurious lineup of top actors on the same stage set off expectations The film also exposed a group of stills this time. Zhou Xun, the three-gold film queen, and Xu Di, a national first-class actor, were playing together on the same stage. Both Zhou Xun and Xu Di's eyes showed anxiety and helplessness towards reality, and the confrontational perspective revealed the tense relationship between mother-in-law and daughter-in-law, whether mother-in-law Li Ju could respect her daughter-in-law Shen Yue's opinion, and how will the relationship between mother-in-law and daughter-in-law go? aroused the curiosity of the audience. The release of the final trailer for the movie "There is Her in the World" aroused widespread heated discussion. Many fans said that the "Wang Bang lineup" and "the story is very real". Many audiences are looking forward to the movie's super lineup and unique female perspective. Many viewers thought of the difficulties they experienced in the past few years and were deeply moved by the release slogan of the movie "Beat the Difficulties of Life Together". The movie "There is Her in the World" was produced by Asia Pacific Future Film and Television (Qingdao) Co., Ltd., Shanghai Taopiao Piao Film and Television Culture Co., Ltd., etc. "She" is full of moon and accompanies the Mid-Autumn Festival. On September 9, I will go to the cinema with my family to watch the movie "There is Her in the World" and overcome the difficulties of life together!

