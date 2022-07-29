Listen to the audio version of the article

The first international summit dedicated to the sustainable transition of the fashion sector will be organized in Venice on 27 and 28 October. “Venice Sustainable Fashion Forum 2022” will be hosted at the Cini Foundation on the Island of San Giorgio, which was already the site of the Homo Faber exhibition last spring, and will be divided into two days: the day of October 27 entitled “Just Fashion Transition”, created by Confindustria Venezia Metropolitan Area of ​​Venice and Rovigo and The European House – Ambrosetti, with the patronage of Assocalzaturifici, and on 28 October entitled “The Values ​​of Fashion” created by the National Chamber of Italian Fashion and the Italian Fashion System.

The Forum aims to become the annual reference event focused on sustainability in the fashion industry, with focus, debates, and presentation of useful data to understand the present and future of a key supply chain for sustainable transition. Measuring the overall impact of fashion and, even more so, of its supply chains, is not easy in the absence of consistent data: the Italian fashion industry represents a turnover of about 100 billion, employs over 500,000 people for more than 60,000 companies. Italy, leader of the high quality fashion industry in the world, therefore has the duty to be at the center of the international debate on sustainability in fashion and therefore its role in this sustainable transition is crucial.

At the “Venice Sustainable Fashion Forum 2022” will be attended by institutions, NGOs, brands, professionals of the supply chain, representatives of the world of industry and business, opinion leaders, protagonists of the sustainable transformation underway which, through analysis of trends, data and behavior of the market will shed light on the new social, environmental and technological challenges and the competitive levers that will guide the sustainable evolution of the entire sector, in particular of the supply chain.

“Through this Forum we intend to systematize the concrete work that we have been carrying out for over 10 years with all the brands of our association, as well as with the main associations that deal with fashion in Italy and with exceptional partners, such as Ethical Fashion United Nations Initiative and Ellen MacArthur Foundation, which over the years has made the CNMI the world leader in sustainability in fashion », declared Carlo Capasa, president of the National Chamber of Italian Fashion.

“The Serenissima, queen of the seas, with the Silk Road gave impetus to what in the Renaissance was considered the first textile and fashion district in the Western world – noted Vincenzo Marinese, president of Confindustria Venezia, metropolitan area of ​​Venice and Rovigo – . Heir to the tradition born in Venice in the thirteenth century, the footwear cluster of the Riviera del Brenta is today one of the most prestigious manufacturing sites. A cutting-edge reality, committed to achieving high sustainability standards through the activity of the Polytechnic Shoe Industry: a technological, innovation and training hub that next year will celebrate one hundred years of history. All this constitutes the most precious heritage of Venice, which the whole world admires ».