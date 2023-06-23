The first four of the NBA draft did not play college

For the first time since 2001, four of the top five picks in the NBA draft did not play college basketball in the United States.

The number one pick, Victor Wembanyama, hired by the San Antonio Spurs, played in the main French league.

The number three pick, Scoot Henderson, will play with the Portland Trail Blazers after two seasons with G League Ignite. Last season he averaged 17.6 points, 6.6 assists and 5.1 boards in 25 games, including a 28-point offensive performance in a preseason game against Wembanyama’s Metropolitans 92 club.

The next two picks, twins Amen and Ausar Thompson, played for the Overtime Elite, an Atlanta-based professional league of 16- to 20-year-olds.

Amen Thompson was signed by the Houston Rockets and Ausar by the Detroit Pistons.

“You know when you see someone elite,” Pistons general manager Troy said.

Weaver.

“I think Halle Berry is pretty in church or in the store. In the same way it seems to me that they can warn when they see something very special ”.

Those selected showed that the minor foreign and internal leagues are increasingly viable as ways to jump to the NBA.

Henderson said his time in the G League made him the most prepared player in the draft.

“We play against professionals every night and against players who excelled in college, abroad, who come and go in the league, who come to play against us, to show that they have the ability to dominate draft picks or whatever it may be. the case,” he said.

The only player in the top five picks who played in college was Alabama’s Brandon Miller. The Charlotte Hornets took him as the number two pick.

Wembanyama played the previous three seasons in the French Pro A league.

Last season, Wembanyama led the league in scoring, boarding and blocked shots. He was the regular season MVP in league history and defensive player of the year.

“I can’t describe it,” he said. “I’m still fresh. The best thing that has happened to me in life, you know. The best night of my life. I had dreamed of this for a long time. It is a dream come true. Is incredible”.

Miller was selected by The Associated Press to the All-American first team averaging 18.8 points, 8.2 boards and 2.1 assists.

Thanks to the Thomson twins, the City Reapers clinched the Overtime Elite championship last season.

Ausar was the MVP of the regular season and Finals, while Amen was a first-team all-league selection and had a career-high 9.2 assists per game during the Overtime Elite postseason.

