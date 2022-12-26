Source title: The first Harper’s Bazaar Design Awards successfully kicked off, focusing on pioneering aesthetics and paying tribute to “great design”

The opening ceremony of the first Harper’s Bazaar Design Awards “Great Design” exhibition was held in Shanghai in December. “Harper’s Bazaar” joins hands with aesthetic experts, scholars, and pioneers in the design field, and specially invites exhibition recommendation ambassador Yang Mi and digital star experience officers to appear at the exhibition site and witness the amazing design power together. Harper’s Bazaar Design Awards is a brand new IP created by “Harper’s Bazaar” in 2022 to promote the spread of aesthetics. In the name of “great design” and with the theme of “selecting good designs and paying homage to life with ingenuity”, it will join hands with aesthetic masters, Authoritative experts form a jury to start the selection together, select the annual “great design” from a professional perspective and a pioneering attitude, deeply explore the profound meaning behind the design and the power to life, improve people’s awareness of design aesthetics, and spread design aesthetics. Way. The opening ceremony gathers pioneering forces to pay tribute to “great design” “Great Design” exhibition recommendation ambassador Yang Mi, host Li Jianian, and star experience officers Dong Youlin, Li Luxiu, Liu Lingzi, Xiang Yujing, Xu Weizhou, Yang Yingge, and Zeng Keni appeared in costumes at the opening ceremony to pay tribute to “Great Design” “. Lin Cunzhen, deputy dean of the School of Design of the Central Academy of Fine Arts, designer of the emblem of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and Winter Paralympics, Ma Yansong, an internationally renowned architect, Chen Peng, a fashion designer, and Sha Sha, executive publisher and editor-in-chief of “Harper’s Bazaar” Xiaoli and Dong Yunyan, general manager of marketing of “Harper’s Bazaar”, also came to the scene. When the opening ceremony opened, Sha Xiaoli, the executive publisher and editor-in-chief of “Harper’s Bazaar” was the first to deliver a speech. She first emphasized that the Harper’s Bazaar Design Award is a design award for fashion media, focusing more on the fashion forward-looking design. In her opinion: “The integration of design and fashion requires both to stand at the forefront of the most pioneering aesthetic trends, to achieve and inspire each other, and to create more aesthetic value for everyone.” As the recommendation ambassador of the first Harper’s Bazaar Design Awards “Great Design” exhibition, Yang Mi also spoke at the opening ceremony to share her understanding of design. She is very stylish in fashion, integrates life inspiration and creation into her works, and believes in the value of design to life. She believes: “We need great design, so that life can be beautiful with us.” The three lists bring together the annual “Great Design” to explore the power of design in an all-round way Harper’s Bazaar Design Awards gathered the famous designer Chen Youjian, Han Xu, vice president of China Academy of Art, Lin Cunzhen, vice president of School of Design, China Academy of Art, Liu Chunfeng, curator and art history scholar of China Art Museum, internationally renowned architect Ma Yansong, Sha Xiaoli, editor-in-chief of “Harper’s Bazaar”, and Ye Jintian, an aesthetic master, formed an authoritative jury to select three lists: annual product design, annual outstanding designer, and annual cross-border design. See also Operation sun, a Tesla running around with solar panels The annual product design list brings together 30 annual “great designs” covering electrical appliances, clothing, watches, jewelry, beauty makeup, and home furnishing (see the picture below for the full version of the list). “Outstanding Designer of the Year” was awarded to fashion designer Chen Peng, jewelry designer Sun Hefang, interior designer Zhou You, and architect Zhuang Ziyu. LIUWEN×ERDOS2022 joint series, HR Helena×Snohetta HR 120th anniversary city tour exhibition, LONGCHAMP×D’HEYGERE joint series, L’Oreal Paris×NEIWAI nude color limited series, VALENTINO PINK PP powder shines on the coast of Aranya 5 pieces The cross-border case was listed on the annual cross-border design list. From products to characters to cross-border, Harper’s Bazaar Design Awards explores the power of excellent design in an all-round way. While promoting the design power of the industry, it continues to pay attention to the development of contemporary avant-garde aesthetics. “Great design” is interpreted from the five dimensions of visual power, original power, emotional power, ingenuity power, and cultural power. “Great Design” exhibition opened to create an immersive design experience space The Harper’s Bazaar Design Awards kicked off with the guidance of cutting-edge logos. The logo is based on the “A” in BAZAAR, and the “arrow” means upward and guiding, leading people to pursue a better way of life. Use “eyes” to explore, call for the awakening of daily beauty, and advocate the life concept of design aesthetics. This logo is displayed more concretely in a variety of creative forms in the “Great Design” exhibition. The exhibition opens four themed exhibition halls: Creator, Post-Orientalism, Gate of Rebirth, and Pioneer Heights Linking Generations. “The Creator” is mainly presented in the form of screening, and the award-winning designer unit is introduced. The “Post-Orientalism” space that runs through the two floors exhibits the award-winning works of the annual product design, and the cooperation of aesthetic master Tim Yip × Glory is also displayed, witnessing the beauty of design in the light and shadow. With the metaphor of “the door of rebirth”, the excellent cross-border design will be exhibited, and finally fall into the light year art space jointly created by Casarte x Harper’s Bazaar x architect Ma Yansong. This exhibition is strongly supported by Design Shanghai, Shanghai Xingye Taikoo Hui, Casarte Light Year series and Honor 80 series. The exhibition will continue to open at Xingye Taikoo Hui W101, Shanghai from December 22, 2022 to January 5, 2023, so that more people can experience the power of design immersively.

The opening ceremony of the first Harper’s Bazaar Design Awards “Great Design” exhibition was held in Shanghai in December. “Harper’s Bazaar” joins hands with aesthetic experts, scholars, and pioneers in the design field, and specially invites exhibition recommendation ambassador Yang Mi and digital star experience officers to appear at the exhibition site and witness the amazing design power together.

Harper’s Bazaar Design Awards is a brand new IP created by “Harper’s Bazaar” in 2022 to promote the spread of aesthetics. In the name of “great design” and with the theme of “selecting good designs and paying homage to life with ingenuity”, it will join hands with aesthetic masters, Authoritative experts form a jury to start the selection together, select the annual “great design” from a professional perspective and a pioneering attitude, deeply explore the profound meaning behind the design and the power to life, improve people’s awareness of design aesthetics, and spread design aesthetics. Way.

The opening ceremony gathers pioneering forces to pay tribute to “great design”

“Great Design” exhibition recommendation ambassador Yang Mi, host Li Jianian, and star experience officers Dong Youlin, Li Luxiu, Liu Lingzi, Xiang Yujing, Xu Weizhou, Yang Yingge, and Zeng Keni appeared in costumes at the opening ceremony to pay tribute to “Great Design” “.

Lin Cunzhen, deputy dean of the School of Design of the Central Academy of Fine Arts, designer of the emblem of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and Winter Paralympics, Ma Yansong, an internationally renowned architect, Chen Peng, a fashion designer, and Sha Sha, executive publisher and editor-in-chief of “Harper’s Bazaar” Xiaoli and Dong Yunyan, general manager of marketing of “Harper’s Bazaar”, also came to the scene.

When the opening ceremony opened, Sha Xiaoli, the executive publisher and editor-in-chief of “Harper’s Bazaar” was the first to deliver a speech. She first emphasized that the Harper’s Bazaar Design Award is a design award for fashion media, focusing more on the fashion forward-looking design. In her opinion: “The integration of design and fashion requires both to stand at the forefront of the most pioneering aesthetic trends, to achieve and inspire each other, and to create more aesthetic value for everyone.”

As the recommendation ambassador of the first Harper’s Bazaar Design Awards “Great Design” exhibition, Yang Mi also spoke at the opening ceremony to share her understanding of design. She is very stylish in fashion, integrates life inspiration and creation into her works, and believes in the value of design to life. She believes: “We need great design, so that life can be beautiful with us.”

The three lists bring together the annual “Great Design” to explore the power of design in an all-round way

Harper’s Bazaar Design Awards gathered the famous designer Chen Youjian, Han Xu, vice president of China Academy of Art, Lin Cunzhen, vice president of School of Design, China Academy of Art, Liu Chunfeng, curator and art history scholar of China Art Museum, internationally renowned architect Ma Yansong, Sha Xiaoli, editor-in-chief of “Harper’s Bazaar”, and Ye Jintian, an aesthetic master, formed an authoritative jury to select three lists: annual product design, annual outstanding designer, and annual cross-border design.

The annual product design list brings together 30 annual “great designs” covering electrical appliances, clothing, watches, jewelry, beauty makeup, and home furnishing (see the picture below for the full version of the list).

“Outstanding Designer of the Year” was awarded to fashion designer Chen Peng, jewelry designer Sun Hefang, interior designer Zhou You, and architect Zhuang Ziyu.

LIUWEN×ERDOS2022 joint series, HR Helena×Snohetta HR 120th anniversary city tour exhibition, LONGCHAMP×D’HEYGERE joint series, L’Oreal Paris×NEIWAI nude color limited series, VALENTINO PINK PP powder shines on the coast of Aranya 5 pieces The cross-border case was listed on the annual cross-border design list.

From products to characters to cross-border, Harper’s Bazaar Design Awards explores the power of excellent design in an all-round way. While promoting the design power of the industry, it continues to pay attention to the development of contemporary avant-garde aesthetics. “Great design” is interpreted from the five dimensions of visual power, original power, emotional power, ingenuity power, and cultural power.

“Great Design” exhibition opened to create an immersive design experience space

The Harper’s Bazaar Design Awards kicked off with the guidance of cutting-edge logos. The logo is based on the “A” in BAZAAR, and the “arrow” means upward and guiding, leading people to pursue a better way of life. Use “eyes” to explore, call for the awakening of daily beauty, and advocate the life concept of design aesthetics. This logo is displayed more concretely in a variety of creative forms in the “Great Design” exhibition.

The exhibition opens four themed exhibition halls: Creator, Post-Orientalism, Gate of Rebirth, and Pioneer Heights Linking Generations. “The Creator” is mainly presented in the form of screening, and the award-winning designer unit is introduced. The “Post-Orientalism” space that runs through the two floors exhibits the award-winning works of the annual product design, and the cooperation of aesthetic master Tim Yip × Glory is also displayed, witnessing the beauty of design in the light and shadow. With the metaphor of “the door of rebirth”, the excellent cross-border design will be exhibited, and finally fall into the light year art space jointly created by Casarte x Harper’s Bazaar x architect Ma Yansong.

This exhibition is strongly supported by Design Shanghai, Shanghai Xingye Taikoo Hui, Casarte Light Year series and Honor 80 series. The exhibition will continue to open at Xingye Taikoo Hui W101, Shanghai from December 22, 2022 to January 5, 2023, so that more people can experience the power of design immersively.