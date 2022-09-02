ROME – Holland continues its path of reducing polluting emissions in the transport sector. The latest initiative in this sense comes from Watertaxi Rotterdam, a water taxi company that has just launched a hydrogen-powered boat, the first in Europe’s largest port to run on this sustainable energy. The Mstx 22, this is the name of the vessel, was developed by Swim, a joint venture between Watertaxi Rotterdam, the specialist Flying Fish, the fuel cell manufacturer Zepp.solutions from Delft, and the Enviu design studio from Rotterdam. The boat is 8.80 meters long, can carry twelve passengers and thanks to the storage of 14 kg of hydrogen offers a navigation range of up to nine hours at a cruising speed of 8.8 knots (maximum speed 13 knots). “The hydrogen water taxi is proof that concrete solutions already exist for the transition towards clean water transport – underlined Maarten Fonteijn, head of the Enviu project. We can now supply our technology with larger capacities and to other parties, starting with the Port of Rotterdam ”. The Port Authority of Rotterdam, the energy company Uniper and Shell are already investing heavily in green hydrogen production plants on the Maasvlakte and the oil giant expects to be able to open the first hydrogen plant here as early as next year (and a second plant should arrive in 2024).

Next hydrogen, in Mestre the first refueling station open to the public June 14, 2022



Allard Castelein, president and CEO of the Port Authority of Rotterdam, predicts that by 2030 Rotterdam will be a “world leader” on this front. The new Mstx 22 will be included in the service schedule of Watertaxi Rotterdam, which already has six electric boats, as soon as it becomes possible to refuel in the city’s port. The new hydrogen water taxi is therefore part of Watertaxi Rotterdam’s mission to make its entire fleet sustainable. “We have set ourselves the goal of making our entire fleet carbon neutral by 2030 – said Daan van der Have, co-owner of Watertaxi Rotterdam – This is an important task for our boats, which must have energy. enough to surf continuously for at least six hours a day. For this reason, together with Enviu, we decided to develop a hydrogen-powered water taxi. Now we have succeeded and we hope this is an important step towards the complete transition of our fleet ”.