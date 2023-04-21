The first in the industry｜Global product design certification decibel-integrated interactive experience innovation-Qianlong.com·China Capital.com

Source title: The first in the industry｜Global product design certification decibel integrated interactive experience innovation

Recently, the MUSE Design Awards, which has attracted worldwide attention, announced the list of winners in 2023.The “Financial Digital Ecosystem” and “Mileage Subsidy” product interaction solutions declared by Fenbeitong have both wonMUSE Creative AwardsMuse Design Award Silver Award。 According to reports, the MUSE Award is sponsored by the American Association of Museums (AAM) and the International Awards Association (IAA), and is one of the most influential international awards in the field of creative design in the world. Among them, the MUSE Design Award is part of the MUSE Award program, which aims to discover and commend outstanding people in the fields of App, design, architecture, etc., and set a more outstanding standard for the industry. It is worth emphasizing that, in addition to the American Muse Design Award, Fenbeitong also has 3 works that have won the German Reddot Finalist Award known as the “Oscar in the Design Industry” and the “World First-line Design Award” IDEA Finalist Award. Currently, these 3 works The product design has entered the final round. Starting from customer experience,Decibel is committed to realizing “simple, cool and future” in product interaction design, with continuously simplified interface operation and integrated design aesthetics, customers can enjoy “convenient interaction” and “visual comfort” at the same time in the integrated platform. It is precisely because of the leading product design service concept that Fenbeitong stands out among thousands of corporate participants around the world and becomes the first award-winning company in the SaaS industry. CFO’s super brain All-in-one control The organizer believes that Fenbeitong, as a platform that uses SaaS software capabilities and big data analysis to provide structured financial expense management advice, is an accelerator that helps CFOs make business decisions at any time and helps enterprises thrive. Fenbeitong is typically different from other products, that is, enterprises can manage all business consumption and expense control on one platform, freeing financial teams and ordinary employees from complex reimbursement and basic financial management. With the continuous progress of the market, Fenbeitong has built an integrated enterprise expense management platform, which provides finance with excellent tools in both expense management and data analysis and decision-making: Enhance control:Fenbeitong integrates payment application, expense management and intelligent analysis capabilities. Enterprises can smoothly realize budget management, expense rules, and overall financial control of expenditures. Taking the business travel scenario as an example, when employees book air tickets, the system will automatically push air tickets, hotels, restaurants, etc. that comply with the company’s rules, which not only ensures the compliance of employees’ consumption, but also keeps the expense budget within a controllable range, which is natural Fee control management. auxiliaryCFOBusiness decision:Under the integrated solution, the data analysis dashboard of Decibel has gradually become the “super brain of the CFO”, which collects the full amount of employee behavior consumption and data collection. Through data drilling and other methods, the CFO can gain insight into data problems from coarse to fine, and find out Data trends and combined with business strategies to propose effective strategies. At the bottom of these capabilities, Fenbeitong continues to expand its service capabilities vertically based on corporate demands, such as business consumption, office purchases, subsidies and benefits, expense control and reimbursement, reserve funds, and public payments, and horizontally integrates services from OA, financial systems, and banking ecology, etc. With multi-party capabilities, the "financial digital ecosystem" in enterprise expenditure management is finally realized, which has been recognized by international authorities. "Reducing business operating costs" is the goal that global enterprises urgently hope to achieve in the wave of digitalization. This requires enterprises to undergo a certain period of precipitation and collaborative refined management. Therefore, the use of “integrated enterprise expenditure management” has become an effective solution for many enterprises. Method. Based on the refinement of each link in each scenario of the enterprise in the expenditure scenario, Fenbeitong has created a large number of innovative products. The award-winning “Mileage Subsidy” is an innovative private car sharing solution that best meets the needs of enterprises. In the past, employees’ private car and public solutions were all reimbursed by ticket. Under this scheme, the company cannot assess the authenticity of the bills, which is difficult to control; and employees often complain due to the layer-by-layer flow of reimbursement, which leads to many difficulties. In the “mileage subsidy” solution, employees only need to turn on the decibel pass to set the start and end points, and the system will automatically charge according to the mileage according to the subsidy amount per kilometer stipulated by the company. The judges believe that this method promotes a more economical transportation subsidy method for enterprises, and also brings employees a faster, safer, and more environmentally friendly ride experience, achieving a win-win situation for the company and employees. In every product solution of Fenbeitong, we are committed to meeting the three-party needs of the company, financial management and employee experienceso as to realize intelligent, process-oriented and humanized enterprise expenditure management, and bring the cost reduction and efficiency increase required by the enterprise through a more extreme product experience. At present, the integrated solution has brought significant results to 2500+ enterprises, including 100% reimbursement for employees, 90%+ reduction of basic audit documents for finance, and 20%+ for companies It has become the first choice for many high-growth enterprises. It is reported that the MUSE Awards are famous for their strict jury system and high-quality judging standards. They come from 15 countries around the world and belong to well-known organizations in the creative and design industries. With the rapid development of Internet technology, the interaction design of the software application layer has become a trend in the design industry, and as an international authoritative review organization, it also pays more attention to the core and underlying logic of product design, and the “user-oriented” product concept is more important. deeply rooted in the hearts of the people.

