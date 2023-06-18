The First International Academic Forum on Xue Mo’s Works Held, Chinese and Foreign Scholars Discussed “Female Power” – Economic Observation Network – Professional Financial News Website

Economic Observation Network reporter Song Fuli On June 15, the 29th Beijing International Book Fair (hereinafter referred to as the Book Fair) opened at the Beijing National Convention Center. This year, 56 countries and regions participated in the Expo, with about 2,500 exhibitors. Among them, about 1,500 Chinese and foreign publishing and related institutions participated in the exhibition offline, and more than 200,000 Chinese and foreign books appeared in this Expo.

It is worth mentioning that there are about 900 overseas exhibitors, accounting for 60%. When international flights have not yet fully recovered to before the epidemic, such a number of exhibitors fully shows that overseas exhibitors come to the Expo to carry out international exhibitions. Enthusiasm for communication and cooperation. The new overseas exhibitors are mainly from the United States, Russia, Italy, Spain and other countries.

A staff member of a domestic publishing house told reporters that many foreign publishers have not seen each other for four years because of the epidemic, and they are eager to communicate offline, so everyone actively participated in the Beijing Book Fair. Seek new cooperation opportunities. Therefore, since the opening two days, there have been a lot of international friends visiting.

On the first day of the opening of the Book Fair, the first International Academic Forum on Xue Mo’s Works with the theme of “Literature Witnessing Women’s Power” was also held at the same time. Wu Shulin, chairman of the China Publishing Association, pointed out at the forum that publishing is an important carrier for inheriting human civilization. This time The forum invites many world-renowned sinologists and translators to interpret and discuss the published works of the famous Chinese writer Mr. Xue Mo, which is a concrete practice of cultural exchanges between China and foreign countries.

It is understood that the works of Chinese writer Xue Mo have become phenomenon-level works of overseas translation and publication of Chinese literature in recent years. At present, it has been translated into more than 20 languages ​​such as English, French, German, Russian, and Spanish. Among them, Selected Novels of Xue Mo has been translated into more than 20 languages ​​and published in more than ten countries and regions. The thick rural Chinese background, the clever and mysterious western Chinese culture, the strong faith, and the unique thinking and exploration of anthropological propositions such as existence, human nature, soul, life, and eternity in Xue Mo’s works have attracted translators from all over the world. , the attention of sinologists.

At the Frankfurt Book Fair in 2022, Xue Mo ranked first in the list of international media attention. In 2023, the English translation (Into the desert) of Xue Mo’s novel “Daughter of the Desert” was adapted and translated by Sinologists Ge Haowen and Lin Lijun, and published by Changhe Publishing House in the United States. translation award.

At the forum, An Dongli, chairman of the Sino-French Cultural Exchange Association and a French translator, said in his speech that the 2022 Nobel Prize in Literature was awarded to the French writer Anne Erno. Write about women’s status and power through the contradictory relationship between wife and mother. We should continue to think about the role of literature in observing, expressing and illustrating the power of women. The early writer of Romantic literature Stahl believes that literature is the mirror of society, and its imitative function reveals the relationship between sexes, gender, divinity and bestiality In this dialectic, some writers and private individuals have questioned this mirror and the gender paradigm.

An Dongli believes that literary works from ancient times to the present, while imitating, have also emerged many new models. For example, the Greek playwright Aristophanes expressed some amazing terms and admonitions in his works. He believed that the territory of men It is war, and the territory of women is peace. Under the influence of this idea, his plays and dramas tend to challenge the established order, which basically exists between men and women. The unique role of female power is both gentle and peaceful, running through all civilizations in our world, and it is amazing how strongly Xue Mo’s literary instincts resonate with ancient European culture.

Chen Xiaoming, a professor of the Chinese Department of Peking University and a Changjiang scholar, said that the women Xue Mo wrote belonged to the life in the Northwest he wrote. In the general literary vision of the Northwest Land, in each of his works, the women are related to the Northwest. The earth is joined together, and it is difficult to pick it out alone. The women in the northwest land written by Xue Mo have a sense of life. This quality of life lies in the resilience they maintain in an extremely barren life. This kind of toughness, Xue Mo said in “Baihuguan” and “Damo Sacrifice”, he is not writing a life called “Western”, that is the life he has experienced, seen, experienced, and he understands , so these female characters have a very natural, simple, and original meaning.

Chen Xiaoming said that Xue Mo did not blindly beautify western women, writing tall, kind, docile, and beautiful, no, he wanted to write about the original strength and original existence of life. The fate of the women in “Baihuguan” is deplorable, but they all have to live tenaciously. These women, represented by Yinger, work on the land. They have love and hate, dare to love and dare to hate. And Xue Mo did not shy away from the Northwest women’s pursuit of love and desire, and has a special sense of reality.

Chen Xiaoming said: “I joined the queue as a farmer and lived in the countryside. I understand the brutality of rural women and their primitive pursuit of life. I think that kind of thing is very dynamic.”

Writer Xue Mo said on the forum that in the writing of human history, the worship of heroes is completely combined with violence, power, blood and war. Except for my work “Sasarang”, almost all the epic heroes of mankind are the most capable of killing people. Looking at history, they are all like this, and the history of our ethnic minorities is also like this, and the history of Europe is also like this. Through such a narration of heroes, the bloody and violent values ​​are slowly turned into women’s collective unconsciousness, into the collective unconsciousness of human beings, and the maternal love that women should advocate is basically swept away.

Xue Mo also said,Only when the power of maternity dominates the world, will there be peace for mankind. Because every mother does not want her children to go to war, but men are different. Pay special attention to the fact that men also have maternal power, which is the feminine power and feminine power mentioned by Lao Tzu, which is also a soft power, the power of love, and the power of peace. When the world is feminine and feminine, and when the power of maternal love prevails, Only then can the world be peaceful.

At this forum, Huang Yulong, Dean of the Institute of Translation and Translation of China International Publishing Group, Kim Seung-il, President of Gengzhi Publishing House in Korea, Dennis Kuratunga, President of Neptune Publishing House in Sri Lanka, and Tali Kami, an Israeli children’s writer and translator He Ying, executive deputy director of the Xuemo Research Center for Chinese Literary Translation, and Luo Xianyong, president of the American Chinese Media International Group, also delivered speeches or shared their speeches. During the period, the unveiling and ribbon-cutting ceremony of the “Xuemo Research Center for Chinese Literary Translation” was also held.