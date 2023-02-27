HypeArt, a contemporary art platform, and THE SHOPHOUSE, an art space for revitalizing historical sites, jointly curated the art exhibition “Global Citizens – Asia”. 14 emerging Asian artists from all over the world will exhibit novel portraits as the theme, exhibiting works surrounding the current society and human emotions. From now until March 15, the joint exhibition is open to the public at THE SHOPHOUSE, an art space located in Tai Hang, a pre-war tenement house built in the 1930s and a Grade III historical building.

Before the invention of photography, human beings could only record daily life and emotional changes through painting and sculpting portraits. The “Global Citizens – Asia” exhibition co-curated by HypeArt and THE SHOPHOUSE will feature portraits that reflect the attitudes and methods of today’s society. New Asian artists participating in the exhibition are from Amsterdam, Beijing, Hangzhou, Hong Kong, Los Angeles, New York, Seoul, Shanghai, Taipei, Tokyo and Xuzhou.

Artists participating in the exhibition include Auto Moai, Éi Kaneko, Gwen Hollingsworth, Lee Jaeheon, Natisa Jones, Nobody Here, Shih Yung-Chun, Wang Qingyuan, Xue Ruozhe, Yang Du, Yuada (¥ouada), Watanabe (Yutaka Watanabe), Zhang Haoyan (Zhang Haoyan) and Zhou Xinyu (Zhou Xinyu).

“Global Citizens – Asia” Joint Exhibition by HypeArt and THE SHOPHOUSE

Date: 24 February – 15 March 2023

Time: 11:00 am to 7:00 pm

Venue: THE SHOPHOUSE, No. 4, Tai Hang Second Street, Hong Kong