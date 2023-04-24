The first large-scale inventory of Chinese-language records in the past 20 years is announced. Tencent Music Wave Chart announces “200 Best Albums of Inspur 20 Years”_TOM 新闻

On April 23, the Inspur judging committee composed of hundreds of Chinese music creators, lasted four months, and finally announced the results of the selection of “Inspur 200 Best Albums in 20 Years”, and the selection list was officially released on the same day. The results show that in this selection of albums spanning a 20-year cycle, the classic albums of Jay Chou, Eason Chan, Jolin Tsai and other well-known singers ranked high in the first ten years; Wind is more diverse.

“The Inspur 20 Years 200 Best Albums” Selection Planning Official Announced On the Second Anniversary of the Launch of the Tencent Music Inspur Chart. The purpose of this project is to observe and summarize the changes in the Chinese music scene in the past 20 years, to evoke the strongest voice in the memory of the times, and to provide more fresh impetus for the healthy development of the Chinese music scene.

The golden songs of the times are enduring, and the newcomers in the music scene have made breakthroughs in the development of diverse genres

It is reported that this selection will be conducted in mainland China, Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan and other Chinese regions, targeting at full-length studio albums, original albums, original film and television music soundtrack albums and original compilations that were released physically or on digital platforms during 2001~2020. Rating filter. It took four months for the 100 Chinese music creators of the Inspur judging committee to use a complete and professional perspective to select the 100 best albums and finally synthesize the 200 best Chinese albums with ten years as a time dimension.





Among the published results, the album “Fantasy” released by Jay Chou in 2001 and “The Execution Cycle of Aircraft” released by Guo Ding in 2016 ranked first in the top 100 albums of the decade respectively.. Eason Chan, Jolin Tsai and other leading music figures such as “Ten Years” and “Watch Me 72 Changes” also won high rankings in this selection, and as the golden songs of the era, they have withstood the test of generations of music fans. In addition, Stefanie Sun’s “Backlight”, Angela Chang’s “Aurora”, Xiao Jingteng’s “Princess”, Tao Zhe’s “Black Willow Ding”, musicians and albums that have been passed on by word of mouth among music fans born in the 80s, 90s, and 00s are also on the list.









Compared with the list of the previous ten years, in the next ten years, there will be a large number of newcomers in the Chinese music scene, and the genre of music in the streaming media era will be more diverse and more integrated. Electronic music, rap, hip-hop, ethnic, rock, and even symphony are all developing in their own music ecosystem, while seeking to break the circle and integrate. Feng’s album was listed on the top 100 albums list in the next ten years, which also shows that the Chinese music scene is more open, diverse, integrated and innovative.

As of the announcement of the results of this selection, more than 200 members from the Inspur judging committee have participated in voting, including well-known music creators Pan Xieqing, Qin Sifeng SedarChin, Peng Xuebin, Huang Shaoyong, Zhang Jianjunwei and outstanding singer-songwriter Zheng Xing and so on. This 200-best selection requires the judges to select the best from among 150,000 albums in several music styles, and balance multiple criteria such as album quality, circulation, and influence of the times. This not only requires the judges to have extremely high musical attainments, but also enough Rigorousness and pursuit of perfection can select the voice of the times that can represent the development of the Chinese music scene in the past two decades.

Professional strength promotes positive development of the industry The first Inspur Music Awards will reproduce high-quality works

The 200 best albums obtained after layers of screening not only take into account listening and professionalism, but also record the 20-year development imprint of the Chinese music scene for the industry and audience with a broader perspective. For fans, it is a precious treasure.

During the selection process, senior practitioners from the music industry, after multiple rounds of scoring from primary selection to secondary selection to final selection, took the quality of the works as the first standard, and selected quality works from a professional and authoritative perspective, and finally completed the selection process. This first large-scale inventory of Chinese-language records in the Mainland also marks the changes and development of the Chinese-language music scene.









The release of the list has regained the importance of “albums” to the music industry, aroused the public’s attention to albums, and provided more opportunities for quality albums in the past 20 years to be listened to attentively.From “Fantasy” to “Listen to the Mountain”, the 200 best albums clearly outline the subtle changes in the style and genre of the Chinese music scene in the past 20 years, bringing old songs back into the world of young people, and presenting a new album for music fans. A playlist worth cherishing.

In addition, the Inspur judging committee will hold the first “Inspur Music Awards·Honor Ceremony” in June, setting up 35 honorary awards, rewarding quality works in 2022, and creating an annual event in the Chinese music scene.

For a long time, Tencent Music Chart has been committed to creating a fair, authoritative, and diverse Chinese music content evaluation system, witnessing true popularity with data, defining good music with professionalism, and comprehensively, truthfully, impartially and objectively reflecting the overall picture of the current Chinese music scene. In the future, Tencent Music Chart will continue to encourage the diversified growth of Chinese-language creations, encourage musicians to jointly create more high-quality music, and pursue the wave of high-quality music works.



