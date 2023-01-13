Original title: The first live-action version of “The Three-Body Problem” is scheduled for 1.15. Seven years of polishing and dedication to domestic sci-fi sincerity

Workers’ Daily—China Industry Net reporter Su Mo

Produced by CCTV, Tencent Video, Three-Body Universe, Migu Video, Linghe Culture, directed by Yang Lei, and starring Zhang Luyi, Yu Hewei, Chen Jin, Wang Ziwen, Lin Yongjian, and Li Xiaoran, the TV series “Three-Body Problem” is scheduled to be released on January 15. At that time, it will premiere on the whole network of Tencent Video. Simultaneously exposed with the fixed-file news, it also includes the “Time and Space” version poster and the “Together in the Same Boat” version of the trailer.

The crisis of civilization is approaching quietly: Zhang Luyi and Yu Hewei join hands to solve the mystery

In 2007, there were abnormal disturbances in the basic science of the earth, and the scientific community was panicked. A scientist who commits suicide in a bizarre way, a countdown that is almost miraculous, a scientific frontier that acts secretly, and the mysterious “Three-Body” game… Nanometer scientist Wang Miao was brought to the Joint Operations Center by police officer Shi Qiang, and sneaked into the “Scientific Frontier” organization to assist During the investigation, Wang Miao and Shi Qiang came into contact with an organization called ETO, and found out that the secret of the game “Three-Body Problem” is that two civilizations are desperately fighting each other for survival. With hard work, Wang Miao, Shi Qiang and others strengthened their beliefs, rekindled hope, and led everyone to prepare to face the coming human crisis together. The fixed-file preview released this time shows three different picture styles of the Red Bank era, game time and space, and current reality, and the visual presentation is very imaginative. At the same time, the war between human civilization and alien civilization is gradually unfolding. Even if the power is very different, human beings never give up. Just as Shi Qiang said: “Bugs have never been defeated”! Let us wait and see how human beings will help each other and turn the tide of battle in the end!

Destiny is one, and we are in the same boat: Seven years of grinding a sword drama version of “Three-Body” is worth looking forward to

As the winning work of the 73rd Hugo Award, the sci-fi setting of “Three-Body” has both a magnificent cosmic landscape and an exquisite physical conception. From the first announcement of the filming of “Three-Body Problem” to the upcoming meeting with the audience, the whole process lasted 7 years. The entire production team upholds great sincerity and explores the methodology of Chinese science fiction film and television creation with a scientific and rigorous creative attitude. During the filming period, the team conducted close exchanges with scientific experts in related fields, and with the support of relevant scientific research units, went to multiple scientific scenes to shoot in real scene, hoping to present a sincere work of domestic science fiction to the public.