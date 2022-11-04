The first Metaverse virtual space in the domestic media is released lightly, and everyone is welcome to enter “Xizi·Yuan Hangzhou” and become the first generation of “Yuan Residents”

In 1999, Hangzhou added a new newspaper, dedicated to conveying the concept of “life is beautiful because of warmth”, it is “Urban Express”; in 2021, there will be an app added to Hangzhou people’s mobile phones, always reminding everyone “because of you.” , the city is better”, it is “Orange Persimmon Interaction”.

Just yesterday, the first metaverse virtual space “Xizi Yuan Hangzhou” by domestic media was released lightly at the Future Life Festival. We sincerely invite everyone to join us and become the first batch of “Yuan Residents”.

The first metaverse virtual space in China

This is the “Metaverse” project that Metro Express has been brewing for nearly a year, and it is also the first metaverse virtual space for domestic media. Our original intention is the same as more than 20 years ago, to connect the city of Hangzhou with the people who live in it, no matter when and where, no matter what space you are in, whether virtual or real.

We built it on a piece of land called “Xiyang”, which is a metaverse product released by Baidu in December last year. It is an immersive virtual space parallel to the physical world. Previously, Blue Cursor, Lynk & Co. Companies and institutions such as Auto and Feng Tang Fuertang have settled in. Broken Bridge, Su Causeway, Bai Causeway, Pinghu Autumn Moon, Leifeng Pagoda, Huagang Fish Viewing… We have reproduced some of the famous scenic spots on the North-West Line in real life and “moved” them into them. You can walk around and see what the West Lake in daily life looks like in the virtual world.

If everyone is talking about the upcoming Web 3.0, then “Xi Zi Yuan Hangzhou”, we would like to call it -1.0 version. It is in its infancy and is not yet perfect, but it is a bold attempt.

A more immersive exhibition experience

Might be able to order takeout in the future

What’s in “Xi Zi·Yuan Hangzhou”?

Xizi Art Museum, Xizi Future Science and Technology Museum, Future Conference Center, Future Travel Experience Hall, Song Yun Qingshiji… The buildings in the virtual city are obviously more imaginative in shape, and there are flying cars passing overhead from time to time.

At the Xizi Art Museum, the School of Innovation and Design of the China Academy of Art is holding an innovative art exhibition, including videos, paintings, and installation art. Various exhibitions will also be held here, and you will get a more immersive exhibition experience.

Go out and turn the corner, go to the future travel experience hall, and look at the 3D car show in another way. In the future, there will be online car shows, new car launches, virtual test drives…

Guolian Securities, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China… No doubt, real businesses can also be handled in virtual cities, such as opening new accounts and consulting investment consultants.

In Song Yun Qingshiji, the function of “ordering in the virtual world and delivering food to the real home” may become a reality in the near future.

There are also Urban Express Future City Meeting Room and Orange Persimmon Interactive Future Universe. This is the interactive area for Metro Express and its new integrated media platform, Orange Persimmon. You are welcome to visit and sit at the “home” often.

More landmark buildings are planned. In the future, we will live in both real and virtual worlds.

Watch Xu Xian Bai Niangzi show affection and follow Huang Gongwang to restore “Fuchun Mountain Residence”

There are currently 7 “Yuan Residents” (NPCs) in “Xi Zi·Yuan Hangzhou”. In addition to the virtual experience Guan Lingguang of the Future Life Festival, there are also Su Dongpo, Shen Kuo, Hu Xueyan, Xu Xian, Bai Niangzi, Huang Gongwang, etc. You can meet these historical figures who were active in Hangzhou thousands of years ago on the streets, and tell the city’s past and present together.

“The old man looked at this West Lake and almost didn’t recognize it. Back then, he changed his mind to build this dam with silt, but now he is very happy when he sees this scenery!” No need to guess, it was Su Shi himself.

The people who met on the Broken Bridge were naturally Xu Xian and Bai Niangzi. The two of them are showing their affection, the way they use it… Let’s sell it here, you can find the answer yourself.

If you meet Huang Gongwang, remember to learn about painting skills with him. Here, you can try to draw two strokes by hand, and use Baidu AI to repair the fragments of “Fuchun Mountain Residence”.

Of course, in this virtual city, there are also real users who are just like you. You can start a real-time conversation by looking at your phone.

Welcome to the first batch of “Yuan Residents”

“Xi Zi·Yuan Hangzhou” is the original universe of Hangzhou people. Now, we sincerely invite everyone to check in and settle in, become the first batch of “Yuan Residents”, and experience the new digital life scene.

If you didn’t make an appointment to attend the Future Life Festival in the past two days, you might as well go to “Xizi Yuan Hangzhou” to feel the atmosphere and enjoy the video recorded by the well-known virtual idol girl group A-Soul for the Future Life Festival.

The release of “Xizi Yuan Hangzhou” is a bold attempt by Metro Express to embrace new technologies, new products and new ecology, and it will also become an important part of our integrated media communication system. If the Future Life Festival is an extension of the express media influence in the real space, then “Xizi Yuan Hangzhou” is the expansion of our communication ability in the virtual world.

We will continue to activate “Xizi Yuan Hangzhou” through content, event operation and other forms, and hope that more partners can build together to make this virtual city richer, more diverse, and more vibrant, whether it is Fireworks are still technological.

Innovate in perseverance, persevere in innovation. City Express will continue to produce high-quality content while providing users with a richer and more diverse new experience.

How to become a Yuan resident of “Xizi Yuan Hangzhou”?

1. Download the Xirong App and register with your real name; create your own virtual character; design the character’s image according to your preferences, such as face shape, eyebrows, nose, eyes, hairstyle, clothing, etc. can be designed.

2. Return to the main interface (ie, the birth point), click on the map in the upper left corner, and see the words “Xizi·Yuan Hangzhou” in the center; click “Navigate here” in the pop-up display box; automatically take the vertical elevator, get off Go to the first floor; appear at the entrance of the rail transit station; go upstairs.

3. Get on the train when you see a line of rail transit that reads “To Xizi Yuan Hangzhou”.

4 Jump directly to the West Lake. The virtual experience officer of the Future Life Festival, “Lingguang”, is standing opposite you. Come and say hello, and then you can start exploring “Xizi Yuan Hangzhou”. Have a great time!