Xi’an News Network News Overseas natural gas pipelines are threatened by terrorist forces, and the motherland’s energy crisis is imminent! Lv Jianmin is the producer and chief producer, Jiang Cong is the director and screenwriter, and Zhang Jin, Li Zhiting, Jiang Luxia starring starring the first military action film “Wolf Pack” is scheduled to be released on September 9 (Mid-Autumn Festival). The film released a finalized trailer and poster today. The seven-member “Wolf Pack” team is fighting against terrorist forces abroad. A thrilling energy war is starting.

The reporter was informed that the movie “Wolf Pack” focuses on an energy crisis caused by foreign terrorist forces, led by Lao Diao (played by Zhang Jin), and composed of seven people including Ke Tong (played by Li Zhiting) and monsters (played by Jiang Luxia). The “Qun Squad” calls themselves “Backing Wei Army”, they incarnate as counter-strikes to attack and protect the energy lifeline of the motherland. The force of the team members broke the table, including Zhang Jin, the representative of a generation of kung fu stars who practiced martial arts at the age of 9 and used his fists to fight from behind the scenes to the front of the stage; and Li Zhiting, a powerful actor who has appeared in action movies several times, and always strives to be authentic; and Tong Li in “Operation Red Sea” won the “Best Action Actress Award” at the 4th Jackie Chan International Action Film Week.

In order to ensure the authenticity of the story, the main creative team of the film invited Wu Xinlei, a military expert who has served in the special forces for many years, as a military consultant. It took three years to polish the script and strive to improve the visual effect of the film on the basis of authenticity. Different from previous military action films, the film “Wolf Pack” has made many innovations in equipment based on the characteristics of “special team” operations. The shape and color of each firearm, as small as the shape of a magazine and a flash hat element, have been debugged many times, hoping to bring the audience a refreshing feeling from the details. The action director of the film, Dong Wei, has won the best action director award at the Academy Awards for several times. He has served as the action director of many military action blockbusters such as “Operation Mekong” and “Changjin Lake”. His participation is not only for “Wolf Pack” The close-fitting hand-to-hand combat scenes from Chinese boxing to the flesh inject more details, and also help the film to give the audience the ultimate experience in military action.

The film “Wolf Pack” was shot deep in Xinjiang. The filming was often accompanied by sandstorms and severe cold. Shooting in the middle of the night at minus 20 degrees has become the norm. Zhang Jin said frankly: “Frozen until the face is stiff, you can do push-ups madly to warm up at three or four in the morning to complete the action.” Military instructor Wu Xinlei also said: “The biggest challenge is the severe cold, the weather is so cold that the props are brittle, and many staff have frostbite. .”

