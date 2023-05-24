The first national survey of living conditions of sexual diversity in Argentina is launched

A group of researchers belonging to five universities and two research centers launched the first national survey of living conditions of sexual and gender diversity in Argentina.

The survey will be carried out to obtain quality statistical data on the living conditions of the population of sexual and gender diversity in our country, especially with regard to the economic sphere and the labor market. “Having this information is crucial for the development of specific public policies for the population. At the same time, these data allow us to study the impact of the different initiatives that were carried out in terms of recognition of the rights of the LGBTIQ+ population in the country,” they said in a statement.

The project is made up of more than 40 professionals from different disciplines of the social sciences and humanities, with different degrees of training.

The institutions that are part of this project are: Center for Population Studies (Cenep), National University of Comahue (UNComa), National University of Córdoba (UNC), Institute of Geohistorical Research (IIGHI – Conicet/UNNE), National University of Salta (UNSa), National University of San Martín (UNSAM) and the National Council for Scientific and Technical Research (CONICET).

Unlike these approaches, this study delves into the dimensions related to the labor and economic activities of this population on a national scale.

“The existing surveys up to now were carried out on a smaller scale, reaching a small population or focused on a particular group —for example, trans people from a province—. In addition, they focused on issues related to access to health, discrimination or a first approach to occupational insertions”, they indicated in a statement.

As part of the study, a nationwide survey will be carried out on the living conditions of the population of sexual and gender diversity.

It is an anonymous, virtual and self-administered survey. To respond to the survey, the form is accessed from censodiversidad.ar. You can answer from a computer, notebook, cell phone or tablet. The fact that the survey is self-administered means that it is completed by the same person surveyed at any time and the answers are saved.

If there are doubts about how to answer a particular question, inquiries can be sent via email, Instagram, Twitter or Facebook. To ensure anonymity, no queries will be linked to the answers given.

The survey is intended for people residing in Argentina over the age of 16 who self-perceive and identify themselves as LGTBIQ+. Anyone who meets these criteria can answer the questionnaire. It will be possible to reply until the end of July 2023.

