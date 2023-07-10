Home » “The first of us”, great winner of the Martín Fierro 2023
“The first of us”, great winner of the Martín Fierro 2023

by admin
“The first of us”, great winner of the Martín Fierro 2023

At the Martín Fierro 2023 award gala, The First of Us was crowned the big winner of the night by taking the most prizes accumulated by a single program.

“The first of us”, great winner at the MF 2023. (Courtesy of the Martín Fierro Awards)

Fiction took nothing more and nothing less than five statuettes.

Here are all the awards for The First of Us:

Martín Fierro for Best Fiction (in a tie with El fana)Martín Fierro for Best Supporting Actor for Daniel FanegoMartín Fierro for Best Leading Actress for Mercedes FunesMartín Fierro for Best Leading Actor for Benjamín VicuñaMartín Fierro for Best Screenwriters for Ernesto Korovsky and Romina Moretto”El first of us”, great winner in the MF 2023. (Courtesy Martín Fierro Awards)

In his thank you speech, Benjamín Vicuña valued how fiction spoke about a difficult topic like death and managed to bring the talk about it to homes.

