The independent designer brand YIBIN CHEN recently held the offline debut of the first season ready-to-wear “Flow and Eternity” series at the 2023 Spring/Summer Shanghai Fashion Week Leihu Pioneer Fashion Art Festival. In this series, YIBIN CHEN creates the prelude of time with the original pleated three-dimensional tailoring, which is a metaphor for the flowing earth and blooming flowers; the 3D soft sculpture constructed of yarn and textile fabrics shows the inner feelings of women with delicate and tough silhouettes. Soft and powerful, elegant and full of muscles and bones; the three-dimensional tailoring of leather fabrics releases a mysterious and distant functional wind, as if traveling through the ancient times and the future. The overall series interprets “flow” and “eternity”, and the clothing is like sculpture, freezing time, paying tribute to love, bravery and freedom.
flow and eternity
We ignite bravery and freedom
Life then becomes bright, penetrating all overtures
dark, warm, cold
All these moments will dissolve in time
liberate love
Shine in the distance
Shuttle for eternity and eternity
The theme of YIBIN CHEN’s spring and summer series is “Flow and Eternity”. This season’s inspiration comes from the philosopher Rumi’s thinking about different states in life. Through meditation and the liberation of self-consciousness, we can reach the state of unity between man and nature. We define this state as the past, the present and the future, fitting the past with mysterious darkness, implying the present with flowing pleating craftsmanship, and symbolizing the future with 3D soft sculptural fabrics.
YIBIN CHEN Spring/Summer 2023 “Flow and Eternity” series show (Photo by Zuo Shutong)