The first online drama label in China came to Shanghai Wenguang Performing Arts to launch “Drama Yuanli Field”Fly into the homes of ordinary people

The theater extends to the palm, more and more concerts are popping up in the circle of friends, and people’s performance viewing habits are changing, which has also pushed the performing arts industry to the outlet of the metaverse that continues to heat up. Online performing arts has gradually become the new normal. Under the background of digitalization, how should traditional performing arts be transformed? A few days ago, Shanghai Media Group launched China‘s first online drama label “Drama Yuanlichang”, entering the metaverse with high-quality drama content.

In the first half of this year, Shanghai Media Group began to test the water universe. Its immersive drama “Sleepless Night” launched three limited edition digital ticket stub collections based on the previous online live broadcast. In August, “Sleepless Night” started the experimental exploration of immersive live broadcast again, attracting nearly 1 million viewers. This experimental live broadcast conducted a review of the virtual reality scene and business model of the Performing Arts Metaverse.

In addition to “Sleepless Night”, Shanghai Media Group has also launched and accumulated a large number of excellent stage masterpieces over the years, such as the dance drama “Eternal Wave” and the stage play “Flowers”, which have become popular in recent years. Drama Yuanlichang will give full play to the advantages of drama IP content clusters, create a digital pan-entertainment social platform with drama as the core, integrate repertoire viewing, game experience and social interaction derived from drama IP, and strive to unlock more ways to play in virtual space, explore The future direction of performing arts and even the content industry.

According to the concept, the drama element field is not just a replica of the drama IP transfer position, but an extension and upgrade beyond the offline. With the support of multiple technologies such as holographic imaging and artificial intelligence, the XR joint laboratory established by Shanghai Media Group and Tencent will gradually solve problems such as interactive modeling and image fineness, and further break the boundary between virtual and real. In addition, the laboratory will use the game as the entrance to try to explore the content of the drama again. The audience can create multiple identities, or pass the level with their own skills, or become a story creator, or find a circle of life to socialize. become the person.

For a long time, performing arts has been limited by pain points such as the performance area, time and the number of seats in the theater. Drama Yuanli Field will subvert the current viewing mode with virtual scenes, same-screen interaction, and multi-terminal access. As creative, unique and immersive experiences mature, content engines can bring incremental revenue to the industry. In the design of Yuanlichang, not only will the virtual avatars of the drama cast be launched, but also virtual characters will continue to be created. These virtual actors with personalities, background stories and world views not only do not have expensive appearance fees, but also can communicate with fans at zero distance at any time.

Driven by social media in the metaverse, digital assets that have gradually become just needed in the virtual world will also leverage the huge blue ocean of the market. The popular digital collections in the cultural industry in recent years are expected to be upgraded to a new dimension on the metaverse interactive platform, reconstructed and presented with more individuality and style. In addition, as an exploration direction of IP productization, Yuanlichang also gathers many content creators, and their shared and co-created creative IP will also deposit rich digital assets for the platform.(Xinmin Evening News reporter Zhao Yue)