On August 5th, the first Yuandian Western Film Exhibition hosted by Western Film Group Co., Ltd., Shaanxi Guang Film and Television Cultural Industry Development Co., Ltd., Shaanxi Film Industry Association, and Xi’an Chenshuo Film Co., Ltd. opened at M3 Film Castle in Xi’an. It runs until August 11th.

The first Yuandian Western Film Festival set up 10 themed screening units, including Western Golden Canon, Fascinated by Light and Shadow, Time Image, Mountains and Rivers and People, Worry-free Time, Western Echo, Western Dream, and the Reappearance of Good Films. Cultural films, Western classic films, Shaanxi cultural characteristics and artistic innovation films, youth and children’s films and films screened at major film festivals across the country, etc. 31 films will be screened 300 times in major theaters in Xi’an. During the screening, the main creative team will also hold creative sharing and exchange activities, and fans will have the opportunity to deeply experience the behind-the-scenes story, creative process and artistic exploration of the film’s creation.

The holding of the Origin Point Western Film Exhibition has established a platform for exchanges and cooperation for Western films to be promoted to the whole country and domestic excellent films to enter the West. It is reported that Yuandian Western Film Festival is planned to be held regularly every year, and the film types of the film festival will be continuously enriched and improved; The unit displays the development achievements of Western films in an all-round way. (Reporter Li Xianghong)

