On February 23, the National Arts Fund's 2022 Stage Art Creation Funding Project Musical "Fantasy" expert seminar was held in Beijing. The meeting announced that the play will premiere at Beijing Tianqiao Theater on April 14. The musical "Flowers, Snow and Moon" is jointly produced by Gansu Provincial Opera House, Beijing Brilliant Star Culture Group Co., Ltd., and Gansu Excellent Dunhuang Night Culture Development Co., Ltd. This seminar introduced the progress of the creation and rehearsal of the repertoire, and discussed the song selection and characterization of the repertoire. Content creation strives for perfection, big names gather to offer advice and suggestions Since the first expert seminar on "Feng Hua Xue Yue" was held in July 2022, the creation and progress of the repertoire have received attention and support from many parties. Many celebrities were invited to participate in this seminar, aiming to brainstorm and strive for excellence, presenting the best plays to the audience. Ge Yong, associate professor of the School of Art, Renmin University of China, Zheng Zhikuan, a famous fashion designer, Fan Jing, deputy general manager of China International Performance Co., Ltd., Du Wenkai, tenor singer of the Central Opera House, Chen Guangxian, chairman of the China Symphony Foundation, Gao Dexiang, a special professor of Xi'an Conservatory of Music, Anna, the founder of "Ruili" magazine and other experts, Zhang Xiaodong, representative of the producer of "Feng Hua Xue Yue", drama producer Wang Guofeng, director Zhou Wenjun, visual director Ren Dongsheng, deputy director Yang Xiaohan, executive producer Lu Tao, script editor and lyricist Fang Yujia, etc. The main creative members, as well as actor representatives Jin Xiang (Guo Jiehui), Hu Junming, Qin Rong, Gu Xuanchang, etc. attended the seminar. Ge Yong, Zheng Zhikuan, Anna, Fan Jing, Chen Guangxian, Gao Dexiang, Du Wenkai and other experts put forward suggestions on enriching the cultural connotation of the repertoire and expanding its influence from different angles such as character shaping, costume design, and repertoire creation. The 4 actor representatives also shared their understanding and rehearsal feelings about the roles they played. They will continue to deeply understand the depth of the characters' thoughts, explore the characters' potential motivations, and feel his most subtle emotional changes, and strive to create perfect and vivid characters. image. The creation and rehearsal of the repertoire is progressing steadily, see you at Beijing Tianqiao Theater on April 14 At the seminar, Wang Guofeng, the producer of "Fantasy, Snow and Moon", introduced the progress of the play's creation and rehearsal. So far, the creative cycle of the musical "Flowers, Snow and Moon" has lasted one and a half years. The creative team has completed the revision of the lines of the script, the recording of Beijing actors' rehearsal samples, and the online and offline selection of actors. In terms of musical composition, the 27 musical works in the play have all been created and arranged, and some performance samples have been completed. In terms of stage design, three designs have been completed, and six sets of plans have been proposed, and minor adjustments will be made in the follow-up. Regarding the schedule of the performance, the main creative team confirmed after discussion that the premiere of the musical "Fenghua Xueyue" will be scheduled for April 14, 2023 at the Tianqiao Theater in Beijing. From April 14th to April 16th, 6 performances will be completed in Beijing in three days, and there will be 4 more performances at the Yellow River Theater in Gansu Province.

