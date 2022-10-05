Home Entertainment The first poster of the Super Mario Bros. Movie movie “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” has been officially released
Entertainment

The first poster of the Super Mario Bros. Movie movie “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” has been officially released

by admin
The first poster of the Super Mario Bros. Movie movie “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” has been officially released

The Super Mario Bros. Movie, co-developed by Nintendo and Universal Pictures, has been in preparation since 2017 and has officially released its first movie poster today, and will hold a Nintendo Direct live event as the first The trailer is unveiled, and the event is coming to New York Comic-Con this weekend.

In the poster, we can see Mario with his back to us looking at the castle of the Mushroom Kingdom, Toad (Kinobio) beside him seems to be wearing Mario’s equipment, and Toad is Peach (Princess Peach) loyal minister, and The biggest villain in the game, Bowser, will also appear. On the poster, you can see the iconic water pipe line. It is understood that this game will have many easter egg designs that pay tribute to the game. Supporters who love this game must pay attention.

The voice cast of the film is an all-star cast, with Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Seth Rogan as Donkey Kong, and Jack Black as Bowser Starring as Toad with Keegan-Michael Key, the film is expected to release on April 7, 2023.

See also  Gong Jun's "Sleeping Garden" warms the heart, heals and opens up a new path for realism to export-Qianlong.com.cn

You may also like

Cho Seung-yeon’s contract is over, rumors that he...

In Crema, the beauty laboratories of La Forza...

Cao Seungyan and Lehua’s contract expires at the...

Douban 9.2 | “I feel the world is...

“Fitness Runner” Announces New CM Coming to NS...

Fearless “Avatar 2” to challenge “Top Gun 2”...

Dingdong Audio has officially become Augspurger’s general agent...

Kanye West’s latest Yeezy “White Lives Matter” top...

Korean artist and cartoonist Kim Jung-eun died at...

‘Quicksilver’ Starring in ‘Dahmer’ Becomes One of Netflix’s...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy