The Super Mario Bros. Movie, co-developed by Nintendo and Universal Pictures, has been in preparation since 2017 and has officially released its first movie poster today, and will hold a Nintendo Direct live event as the first The trailer is unveiled, and the event is coming to New York Comic-Con this weekend.

In the poster, we can see Mario with his back to us looking at the castle of the Mushroom Kingdom, Toad (Kinobio) beside him seems to be wearing Mario’s equipment, and Toad is Peach (Princess Peach) loyal minister, and The biggest villain in the game, Bowser, will also appear. On the poster, you can see the iconic water pipe line. It is understood that this game will have many easter egg designs that pay tribute to the game. Supporters who love this game must pay attention.

The voice cast of the film is an all-star cast, with Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Seth Rogan as Donkey Kong, and Jack Black as Bowser Starring as Toad with Keegan-Michael Key, the film is expected to release on April 7, 2023.