the first results would be after 21

The elections in San Luis to elect governor and vice president, mayors, councilors and legislators closed this Sunday at 6:00 p.m. throughout the province, on a day that took place normally and around 70% of the electoral roll voted, according to the Provincial Electoral Secretariat.

On a sunny day, characterized by intense cold, the elections took place normally throughout the provincial territory, after the delay that was registered at the beginning in some polling stations at various points due to the assembly of the voting centers due to the number of ballots .

As anticipated by the Electoral Board, the first results of the election in this province will be available after 9:00 p.m.

It should be remembered that San Luis votes with Ley de Lemas.

Elections in San Luis 2023: a quiet and very cold Sunday

Most of the people began to approach the voting centers at mid-morning and at midday, the Electoral Secretary highlighted.

The main candidates for the San Luis gubernatorial elections had voted before noon in the capital and in the interior of the province.

National senator Adolfo Rodríguez Saá was one of the last provincial leaders to vote after noon, in the town of Potrero de los Funes, and stressed that the “political discrepancies” with his brother, Governor Alberto Rodríguez Saá, are “very serious”. , mainly due to the economic situation in the province.

“San Luis was a national example of good indicators, today it is among the worst and especially one that hurts a lot, which is the poverty rate that affects 7 out of 10 San Luis children; That is inadmissible for it to happen and that is why we are on different paths”, highlighted the former governor.

He also stressed that the alliance with the Cambia San Luis candidate, Claudio Poggi, is a “provincial programmatic agreement” and clarified that he will not be chief of staff if he is elected governor: “I will not be anything, I am ‘el Adolfo ‘ and I will contribute if they ask me, I am always willing to work for the people of San Luis”, he emphasized.

With respect to the Ley de Lemas, he stated that he considered that this electoral tool could help to organize the internal parties only if there was a great agreement with all sectors, but he warned that this was not the case and that “what he wanted was done, as always”, alluding to his brother, Alberto.

As for the national scene, he stressed that it would be convenient, both in the ruling party and in the opposition, to go to the Paso and for the Argentine people to define their candidate and not just one person.

Casting his last vote as governor at this stage, Alberto Rodríguez Saá praised the Ley de Lemas as an electoral system and acknowledged that “we didn’t think it was going to be that good”, referring to the level of participation in the different candidacies.

“There is a lot of civility and a need for leadership renewal,” he said, adding that the system also saves on the “resources involved in having several elections” and that they are “very expensive.”

He clarified that he does not live the electoral race as “a bid” with his brother Adolfo, who supports the opposition motto, but acknowledged that he has a “difficult and distant” relationship and that it “hurts” to see him on the other side because “he is a enormous leader and because of his enormous history he does not deserve to be where he is now ”.

The pro-government candidate, Jorge “Gato” Fernández, who heads the slogan Union for San Luis, cast his vote around 11 in Tilisarao, a town located 137 kilometers northeast of the capital, and expressed his “enormous happiness.”

Fernández anticipated that he will wait for the results of the election in the capital of the province.

For his part, Senator Poggi, candidate for governor for the opposition coalition Juntos por el Cambio (JxC), cast his vote at 9:45 a.m. and denounced “an excessive attack by the Government” on his person; He pointed out the spread of fake news about his space proposals and warned that they will not admit “electoral trickery that violates the popular will.”

“We are with the knife between our teeth,” he said, and assured that “the intelligence of the people is being underestimated, which is going to surprise us.”

He also announced that during his tenure the voting system “will be replaced by the single paper ballot or electronic voting.”

The election in San Luis began at 8 a.m. on a cold morning, with 2,600 designated polling station authorities, including presidents and vice presidents, who guard the right to vote for 418,689 San Luis residents to elect the highest authorities of the provincial Executive Branch.

Eight candidates dispute the governorship and provincial deputies and senators, municipal mayors and commissioners and councilors are also elected, who complete the ballots that, under the Lema de Mottos, will define 162 positions.

There are 185 sublemmas that complete the offer for voters in an election that is announced to be polarized between Union for San Luis, which represents the ruling party, and Cambia San Luis, for the opposition.

In the first, four formulas are presented: Jorge “Gato” Fernández and María Eugenia Catalfamo (Celeste Unit), Diego González and Miguel Ángel “Rody” Flores (Production Model), Marcelo Amitrano and Carina Chirino (Blanca, Azul and Blanca), and Mariela Cros and Claudio Sives (Evita Movement).

In the second, the governorship is disputed by Claudio Poggi and Ricardo Endeiza (Avanzar), and Eduardo Mones Ruiz and Marcelo Rodas (Multisectoral Meeting).

The left competes with two slogans that carry two references, to Johana Gómez, who heads the list of the Left Front and Workers-Unity together with Iván Amado, and, on the other, Ítalo Gallardo, accompanied by Yolanda Abregú, who goes for the Movement for Socialism.

The provisional scrutiny will be carried out by the Argentine Post Office and the results will be uploaded from 9:00 p.m., while the provincial Electoral Justice will carry out the final scrutiny from Tuesday, June 13, from 6:00 p.m., for which 9 tallying tables will be enabled. one for each department.