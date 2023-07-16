Home » The first Rome-Pompeii train left: 110 minutes to get to the archaeological park
Entertainment

The first Rome-Pompeii train left: 110 minutes to get to the archaeological park

by admin
The first Rome-Pompeii train left: 110 minutes to get to the archaeological park

There is also the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on the Frecciarossa 1000 train bound for Rome-Pompeii, the new railway service born from the collaboration between the Ministry of Culture and the Italian State Railways. Today is the inauguration day of the new railway line. The premier got on the convoy which, within 1 hour and 47 minutes, will be in Pompeii. The journey, scheduled every third Sunday of the month, includes a stop in Naples Central Station. Among the other “institutional” passengers were the Minister of Culture Sangiuliano and the Director General of Museums of the Ministry of Culture, Massimo Osanna together with some university students from the Faculty of Archaeology.

The new railway service born from the collaboration between the Ministry of Culture and the Italian State Railways, which will connect the capital with one of the most famous archaeological sites in the world without changes, will be operated with the Frecciarossa 1000 every third Sunday of the month.

Once in Pompeii, Meloni, accompanied by Sangiuliano and the director of the Pompeii Archaeological Park, Gabriel Zuchtriegel, will visit the excavations and inaugurate the House of the Silver Wedding, important archaeological remains of the home of a member of the Pompeian aristocracy.

At the end of the visit Meloni will fly to Tunis, for the mission together with the president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and the premier of the Netherlands Mark Rutte.

See also  DAIWA PIER39 Launches 2023 Autumn/Winter Collection with "Classic Outdoors" Theme

You may also like

Deportivo Roca and Cipolletti already define the Opening...

Actress Barbara Torres Suffers Accident in The House...

an Ersa bus caught fire in a shed...

Maximiliano Pullaro also went to the polls: “Drug...

Chyno Miranda Returns to the Stage After Battle...

Understanding the Importance of Autonomy in Songwriting: A...

The two weeks begin with more tourists in...

Jane Birkin, actress and singer who became a...

Tourists trapped at Agatha Christie’s former home in...

Elections in Santa Fe: Mónica Fein voted and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy