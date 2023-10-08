The First Round: Inspiring Song and MV Pay Tribute to the Spirit of the Asian Games

MV for Inspirational Song “The First Round” Celebrates the 19th Asian Games

Hangzhou, China – In celebration of the upcoming 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, Chinese rapper Aire AIR of Zhongmeng Music has released the MV for his inspiring song “The First Round”. The music video features popular actors and athletes including Liu Genghong, Li Jingliang, Abdul Saramu, and Eifelding, paying tribute to the spirit of the Asian Games and showing support for the athletes competing in the event.

Aire AIR expressed his gratitude to his four friends and explained the motivation behind creating the song. He stated, “As one of the Chinese rappers with the fewest music videos, I haven’t officially released one in a long time. This time, I was able to invite Liu Genghong, Li Jingliang, Abdul Saramu, and Eifelding, who are all busy with their schedules, to help out. I am truly grateful and honored to have created this sincere work with AIR PLAN. I hope this song can cheer for the Asian Games athletes on the field and also inspire those who are facing challenges in their lives. Remember, this is only the first round. Be prepared to overcome any worries and confusions, and become a stronger and more determined self. Your hard work speaks for itself.”

This year, Aire AIR once again proved his talent by winning the championship as a member of the “China Rap Peak Showdown 2023″ and becoming the Triple Crown Champion of Rap. “The First Round” served as his opening song, impressing the audience and winning with a remarkable score. Netizens commented on the song’s passionate tone and theme of never giving up, which resonates strongly with the spirit of the Asian Games.

The MV for “The First Round” features various sports and their representative figures, including football, boxing, fitness, and basketball. Liu Genghong, Li Jingliang, Abdul Saramu, and Ai Feilding star in the exciting scenes filled with sportsmanship. The first round symbolizes not only the start of the competition, but also the first steps towards achieving dreams and overcoming life’s obstacles. Aire AIR, as the Triple Crown winner in the field of rap, is also an enthusiast of basketball and fitness. Whether it’s music or sports, both athletes and musicians need to surpass themselves and unleash their full potential.

The powerful and lively essence of the song “The First Round” resonates with the content of the MV, beautifully capturing the heroic battle and high-spirited sportsmanship. Aire AIR’s rhythmic music and positive lyrics showcase the explosive energy generated when sports and inner strength converge. The champions’ journey, fueled by sweat, radiates the light of glory.

Last year, Aire AIR’s song “Thousands of Miles” gained immense popularity as the hit song of the year in the “China Rap Summit Showdown”. It was chosen as the background music for the official World Cup promotional video and also became the World Cup theme song on Douyin. The success continued as Aire AIR performed “My Hometown” on the CCTV Spring Festival Gala and brought “Thousands of Miles” to the 2023 Shaanxi Silk Road Spring Festival Gala, fulfilling the wishes of many fans.

Aire AIR’s appearances on the CCTV Spring Festival Gala, CCTV May Day Party, and CCTV Chinese Valentine’s Day Party have allowed him to share positive energy through his unique music. His works combine artistry, popularity, and a rich cultural heritage. Through his music, Aire AIR showcases strong creativity and innovation, drawing inspiration from traditional Chinese culture and representing his own voice and cultural attitude. He aims to promote national culture, enhance national consciousness and self-confidence, and impress the world with his national and contemporary works. Aire AIR’s music not only provides beautiful enjoyment but also inspires people with its empowering message.

In anticipation of the 19th Asian Games, “The First Round” by Aire AIR is a powerful ode to the spirit of competition and determination displayed by athletes from across Asia. The MV serves as a reminder that the journey towards success is a series of rounds, and with dedication and resilience, anyone can emerge victorious.

