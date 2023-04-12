Home Entertainment The first season of the official announcement of Tang Dynasty Strange Events 2 is deeply loved – Teller Report Teller Report
Entertainment

The first season of the official announcement of Tang Dynasty Strange Events 2 is very popular

2023-04-12 16:38:59 Source: Sina Entertainment Author:

#唐朝奇事录2 Official Announcement The first season is deeply loved#

The official Weibo of Tang Dynasty Weibo announced that the web drama “Tang Dynasty Weiji: Westward Journey” (also known as “Tang Dynasty 2”) was officially launched and released a concept poster. Yang Xuwen, Yang Zhigang and other original cast members returned, and Yu Yi, Che Baobao and Tang Jingmei joined in.

Since the first season of “Tang Dynasty Weird Records” was broadcast, it has been loved and sought after by the audience. The storyline and picture effects of the play are excellent, which can be said to be an exploration in genre creation. Judging from the title and official announcement, the plot of this season is also quite interesting. Just two lines of copy can convey the main content of the latest episode. The copy of the official announcement said, “The wind is treacherous and the cloud is treacherous, beyond the sand and desert. In-depth research, trace back to the source.” There is no doubt that the plot of this season has something to do with the desert.

Looking forward to the launch of this series!

