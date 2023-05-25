The First Shanghai Entertainment Science and Technology Salon | Entertainment + AI = Future? _Activity_Field_List

The wave of AI is sweeping the world, and the development of AIGC is very likely to bring another “industrial revolution” in the entertainment industry, and also bring “disruptive” changes to all walks of life.

At the “Huabiao Award” award ceremony that just passed, the application of artificial intelligence in the field of film and television has once again become the focus of attention. Some people in the industry joked, will AI replace all screenwriters in the future?

And on the same day, “unpopular singer” Stefanie Sun specially posted a response to “AI Stefanie Sun”, saying that humans cannot surpass AI.

The 25th Shanghai International Film Festival is scheduled to open on June 9.Jiemian News teamed up with Entertainment Capital Theory to hold an event on the afternoon of June 13th during the Shanghai International Film FestivalHeld the theme event of “Innovative Vision of Culture and Entertainment Science under the Wave of AIGC” and “The First Shanghai Culture and Entertainment Science and Technology Innovation Salon”.

We focus on “AIGC” and build a high-end dialogue platform in the two fields of “technology” and “entertainment“.

The event will invite executives from leading companies in the technology industry such as Baidu, Byte, Kunlun, SenseTime, and Kingsoft to have dialogues with well-known creators in the fields of film and television, marketing, animation, and games, and pay attention to many startups in the AIGC field, as well as AI Quick landing at the application layer.

The overall event will consist of four sections: closed-door meeting, keynote speech, release of the “AIGC 50” list, and guest forum.

In the field of science and technology, the development of AIGC can be said to be changing with each passing day. Baidu Wenxin Yiyan, Ali Tongyi Qianwen, Xunfei Xinghuo, Kunlun Wanwei Tiangong, etc. have all started internal testing. Under the empowerment of AI, the cultural media industry has gained a new growth momentum, and a series of entrepreneurial projects such as "AI+ short video", "AI+ music", "AI+ digital human" and "AI+ marketing" have sprung up like mushrooms. upcoming"AIGC 50"The list will bring together the 50 most powerful and cutting-edge companies in the domestic AIGC field, and invite some of them to come to the scene to discuss AIGC's leverage opportunities for the cultural media industry. AIGC 50 will cover 5 sub-lists: 1. Large model; 2. Multi-modal (picture, text, video, music); 3. Virtual human/virtual driver; 4. AI transformation of entertainment companies; 5. AI scene empowerment (*aas). Ranking review process: 1. From May 15, 2023 to 24:00 on May 26, 2023, during the solicitation stage, the registration information of relevant institutions and teams will be collected; 2. From May 27, 2023 to May 31, 2023, the sorting stage, the registration information is sorted out and the preliminary review is completed, and the finalists are determined; 3. From June 1, 2023 to June 8, 2023, the re-examination stage will review the shortlist; 4. Confirm the list: on June 9, 2023, the final list will be confirmed; 5. Release of the list: On June 13, 2023, it will be released on the same day as the Shanghai Entertainment Technology Innovation Summit. At the event site, we will also release the "AIGC Practical Operation White Paper", which covers a series of practical skills of AI tools such as ChatGPT, allowing you to easily use AI tools to write copywriting for Xiaohongshu, Douyin live streaming, and Taobao product detail pages , Zhihu Q&A, etc. Even, if you want to use AI for more creatively challenging tasks such as novel creation, lyrics generation, and script creative planning, we have also given a series of tips. On June 13th, we meet in Shanghai Be there or be square!

