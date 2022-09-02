Home Entertainment “THE FIRST SLAM DUNK” officially opens the first wave of movie ticket pre-orders | HYPEBEAST
"THE FIRST SLAM DUNK" officially opens the first wave of movie ticket pre-orders

"THE FIRST SLAM DUNK" officially opens the first wave of movie ticket pre-orders

“SLAM DUNK” (“Slam Dunk”) brand new theatrical version “THE FIRST SLAM DUNK” has officially opened the pre-order of the first wave of movie tickets after multiple promotions. The price is ¥1,900 for adults and ¥1,000 for children. , Pre-orderers can also get visual map tickets with the theme of Sakuragi Flower Road, Rukawa Kaede, Akagi Goken, Miyagi Ryoda and Mitsui Shou, etc., which are of special commemorative value. In addition to the cinema and online pre-order channels, convenience stores are also open at the same time, and there are original product sets limited to convenience stores, which are a combination of movie ticket cards and posters of ¥3,550 for adults and ¥2,650 for children, and ¥5,200. In combination with a child’s ¥4,300 movie ticket card press acrylic sheet.

The first wave of movie ticket pre-orders is expected to be officially opened on September 16, and the movie will be officially released in Japan on December 3, 2022. You may wish to pay more attention.

