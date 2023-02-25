Home Entertainment The first to reveal the latest black and yellow color matching of CLOT x Nike “CLOTEZ” joint shoes | Hypebeast
Entertainment

The first to reveal the latest black and yellow color matching of CLOT x Nike “CLOTEZ” joint shoes | Hypebeast

by admin
The first to reveal the latest black and yellow color matching of CLOT x Nike “CLOTEZ” joint shoes | Hypebeast

After the official release of the new Cortez joint shoe “CLOTEZ” jointly created by CLOT and Nike in the middle of the month, WhoJungWoo took the lead in unveiling the new color Black/Varsity Maize this time.

Compared with the previous work of Yin and Yang, this color scheme is inspired by Bruce Lee’s iconic yellow and black jumpsuit. This color scheme has already become an important part of modern popular culture. The shoe configuration is a black shoe cover fixed with an elastic strap and a yellow leather shoe body, combined into a familiar Cortez shoe look.

At present, there is no release information for this shoe. The price should also fall at $140, and a joint specification shoe box packaging that symbolizes identity is provided. It is reported that the Black/Varsity Maize color is the second new work of the CLOT x Nike “CLOTEZ” series. , there will be a total of 3 styles on the stage at that time, interested readers may wish to continue to pay attention.

See also  tvN's new golden drama "Happiness" reveals Han Hyo-joo's stills and premieres on November 5th-China Entertainment Network

You may also like

“The Last Night of Love”, an Italian noir...

The Van Gogh hidden for 120 years goes...

EXO member SUHO was revealed to have borrowed...

Jay Chou wrote about AI, saying that AI...

A Ma Maniére will join hands with Jordan...

The battle of historic cars: ASI appeal against...

Artist Offgod Teams Up Again with Gleb Kostin...

The 2023 Cai Xukun ART LAB online concert...

Coach, I want to play basketball_Guangming.com

The last martial arts magazine “Legends of the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy