After the official release of the new Cortez joint shoe “CLOTEZ” jointly created by CLOT and Nike in the middle of the month, WhoJungWoo took the lead in unveiling the new color Black/Varsity Maize this time.

Compared with the previous work of Yin and Yang, this color scheme is inspired by Bruce Lee’s iconic yellow and black jumpsuit. This color scheme has already become an important part of modern popular culture. The shoe configuration is a black shoe cover fixed with an elastic strap and a yellow leather shoe body, combined into a familiar Cortez shoe look.

At present, there is no release information for this shoe. The price should also fall at $140, and a joint specification shoe box packaging that symbolizes identity is provided. It is reported that the Black/Varsity Maize color is the second new work of the CLOT x Nike “CLOTEZ” series. , there will be a total of 3 styles on the stage at that time, interested readers may wish to continue to pay attention.