[The Epoch Times, February 12, 2023](Reported by Epoch Times reporter Ye Zijie) The first trailer of the movie “Fast and Furious 10” (Taiwan translation: Fast and Furious X) was officially released, unveiling the “Fast and Furious” series. The final chapter: In order to prevent the terrible “Dante” from destroying his family, Tang Boss will engage in many drag racing battles.

“Fast and Furious 10” stills (provided by Universal Pictures)

“Fast and Furious 10” (Fast X) is the tenth movie in the “Fast and Furious” (Fast and Furious) series, now entering its third decade, but the same core actors and characters are still the same as in the beginning. Same firepower.

Boss Don (Vin Diesel) has performed many seemingly impossible missions over the years, and every opponent he and his family has encountered is smarter and better than them. Now, they must face “Dante”, the deadliest opponent ever.

As for Dante, he is a terrifying and more menacing character. He is determined to destroy Don’s family forever, and everyone and everything that Don loves.

“Fast and Furious 10” Stills_Jason Momoa. (courtesy of Universal Pictures)

This time, “Sea King (Taiwan translation: Aquaman)” Jason Momoa plays the role of Dante. The origin of Dante can be traced back to the 2011 “Fast and Furious 5”. Get rid of the notorious Brazilian drug lord Hernanes and completely dismantle his drug empire on a bridge in Rio de Janeiro.

But they didn’t know that Dante, Reese’s son, had witnessed all that with his own eyes, and had carefully planned a revenge plan in the past 12 years, with the purpose of making Boss Tang pay the ultimate price.

“Fast and Furious 10” Stills_Van Diesel. (courtesy of Universal Pictures)

Dante’s plan of revenge caused Don’s family to be scattered, some people will go from Los Angeles to the catacombs of Rome, some people will go from Brazil to London, and some people will go from Portugal to Antarctica. They will get new allies, and old enemies will appear one by one. Finally, after Boss Tang found out that Dante’s ultimate goal was his 8-year-old son, everything changed from then on.

Fast and Furious 10, directed by Louis Leterrier, will be released worldwide on May 19.

“Fast and Furious 10” stills (provided by Universal Pictures)

