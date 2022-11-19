On the morning of the 18th, the high-profile movie version of “want to see you“Released the first trailer, the audience loved itLi Ziwei and Huang Yuxuancame back! In the preview, Huang Yuxuan pressed the Walkman, as if returning to the dream of falling in love with Li Ziwei, a familiar voice in her ear pulled her back to reality, and then met Li Ziwei’s eyes…













The movie version of “Want to See You” byKe Jiayan, Xu Guanghan, Shi BaiyuThe original cast returned to star, directed by Huang Tianren and produced by Lin Xiaoqian. The film was officially approved for filming in November 2021. The script was written by Jian Qifeng, Zhang Bingyu, and Lu Fengshi. The story of the two cities will unfold in Taipei and Shanghai, China.

The film was unveiled at the Wanda Films press conference during the Golden Rooster and Hundred Flowers Film Festival earlier, and the promoter also introduced that in addition to the “Fengnan Squad” Xu Guanghan, Ke Jiayan, and Shi Baiyu, there is another “mainland actor” joining.

Although the leading actor is still kept secret, everyone has inferred from the silhouette of the poster that this mainland actor isJin Shijia. Jin Shijia became well-known to everyone by starring in the role of “Lu Zhanbo” in “Love Apartment”. Later, he also starred in works such as “Made by Beauty”, “Extreme Bride”, “Shen Dog Xiaoqi”, “To Youth · So You Are Still Here”, and the most recent “Two “Ten Not Confused” and “Hunting Crime Illustrated Book” have good reputations.

The story outline of the movie version of “Want to See You” is: 27-year-old Huang Yuxuan woke up to find that her lover Li Ziwei, who had been in love for many years, had passed away 4 years ago, and a mysterious cassette gave her special abilities. Can Huang Yuxuan go back to the past and change Li Ziwei’s fate? Can lost lovers start over? Love makes everything have twists and turns, and it also has strength.

