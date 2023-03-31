korean drama



Mi Jimin

2023-03-31T11:07:00+08:00

This man is indeed a “nine-tailed fox demon”! ! ! It’s hard not to be confused by him~. (I thought I was watching a movie trailer with super texture)

tvN’s new fantasy action drama “The Legend of the Nine-Tailed Fox 1938”, which will premiere in early May, released the first trailer. Although it is a sequel, it presents the plot of this season in the form of a “prequel”, and has invested in a larger production The cost and expansion of the world view have made everyone look forward to it.

(Source: [email protected] drama “The Legend of the Nine-Tailed Fox 1938”)

(Source: [email protected] drama “The Legend of the Nine-Tailed Fox 1938”)

“The Legend of the Nine-Tailed Fox 1938” tells the story of Li Yan (played by Li Dongxu), a thousand-year-old nine-tailed fox who had a happy ending with his lover, but was forcibly summoned because of being involved in a certain incident, forced to land in the chaotic 1938, and tried to find out where he came from. A fantasy action drama with a modern approach.

Lee Dong Wook (Source: tvN “Nine-Tailed Fox 1938” poster)

▼The first wave of previews, Li Dongxu’s forced landing in 1938 happened to be the period of Japanese rule in North Korea (later period). 1938.”

In this season, Jin Bum (Li Yan’s half-brother – Li Lang) will appear again, and the charming Nine-Tailed Fox Brothers reunited for the second time!

Jin Fan (Source: [email protected])

There is also a new character “Liu Hongzhu” played by Kim So-yeon joining. She used to be the mountain god of the west, has the title of peerless beauty and legend of immortality, and is the proprietress of the top restaurant “Miaoyuan Pavilion” in Beijing.

Kim So Yeon (Source: [email protected])

Kim So Yeon (Source: [email protected])

Such a strong lineup, just like the super-high-standard production scenes of the movie, does it make you look forward to it even more? “Legend of the Nine-Tailed Fox 1938” will premiere on May 6.

(Source: [email protected] drama “The Legend of the Nine-Tailed Fox 1938”)

(Source: [email protected] drama “The Legend of the Nine-Tailed Fox 1938”)

(Source: [email protected] drama “The Legend of the Nine-Tailed Fox 1938”)

