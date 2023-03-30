Ghost director Wes Anderson’s 11th film “Asteroid City” officially launched the first wave of trailers.

Conceived by Wes Anderson and longtime producer and screenwriter partner Roman Coppola, and written by Wes Anderson independently, the story is set in a fictional American desert town in 1955, when the town held a conference of junior astronomers and astronauts, Just when students and parents from all over the country were gathered for an academic competition, the original schedule was unexpectedly disrupted by a large-scale event that shocked the world…

It is worth mentioning that the cast of this film not only brings together Wes Anderson’s favorite star lineup, but also many well-known actors, including Tilda Swinton, Margot Robbie, Adrien Brody, Bill Murray, Jason Schwartzman, Jeffrey Wright, Scarlett Johansson, Bryan Cranston, Liev Schreiber, Matt Dillon, Edward Norton, Willem Dafoe, Hong Zhou, Steve Carell, Maya Hawke, Jeff Goldblum, Sophia Lillis, Rupert Friend, Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson also star.

“Asteroid City” is currently scheduled to be released in North America on June 16, 2023, and then widely available in various places on June 23. Interested readers must pay attention.