Original title: Xu Guanghan and Ke Jiayan returned to the movie “Want to See You” and the first trailer was praised for its “stamina”

Cover news reporter Zhou Qin

“I want to see you, I only want to see you. In the future, I just want to see you…” On the morning of November 18th, the first trailer of the movie “Want to See You” was released, and it became popular on Weibo. Li Ziwei and Huang Yuxuan are back! In the trailer, Huang Yuxuan pressed the Walkman, as if returning to the dream of falling in love with Li Ziwei. A familiar voice sounded in her ear, pulling her back to reality, and then met Li Ziwei’s eyes… Starring the original cast of Xu Guanghan and Shi Baiyu, directed by director Huang Tianren and supervised by Lin Xiaoqian, the story of the two cities unfolds in Taipei and Shanghai.

Movie version “Want to See You” trailer screenshot

The reason why the movie version of “Want to See You” has attracted so many people’s attention is inseparable from the good reputation of the TV series “Want to See You”. In the Douban rating, a total of more than 720,000 people rated the TV series “Want to See You”, and its Douban score was 9.2 points. The TV series version of “Want to See You” tells the story of the hero and heroine in 1998 and 2019, traveling through time and space through a tape, looking for each other’s love story. The play premiered at the end of 2019. Xu Guanghan quickly became a “popular fried chicken” with his wonderful and vivid performance in the play.

Movie version “Want to See You” trailer screenshot

In 2020, after the news that the movie version of “Want to See You” will be launched, every time there is information, it will always be listed in various hot searches. But for fans of the original work, what would it be like to turn these stories into movies? Last week, the film was unveiled at the Wanda Film Press Conference during the Golden Rooster and Hundred Flowers Film Festival. It was announced at the conference that the cast of the film version of “Want to See You” includes Xu Guanghan, Ke Jiayan, and Shi Baiyu from the “Fengnan Squad”. Actor” joins.

At the press conference, a person from Wanda Pictures said, “If we just made a remake of the show, it would be unnecessary. Many fans took notes and calculated the universe when they were watching the show, and they had already seen the story through.” It was also revealed at the scene that the film version of “Want to See You” must have been created on the basis of respecting the original work, and the film is currently in the review stage. Stills of the TV series “Want to See You” On the same day, Ke Jiayan also called the movie on Weibo: “Fated encounter, deja vu dream, traceable encounter, I want to see you again, and I will do everything possible.” Many fans of the TV series version also left messages expressing their expectations for the movie version , “Three years! The stamina is still great!” “Huang Yuxuan, I miss you so much!” “Looking forward to the day when the movie will be released!” Return to Sohu to see more

Editor: