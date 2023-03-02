Home Entertainment The first urban winery arrives in Córdoba
The first urban winery arrives in Córdoba

The first urban winery arrives in Córdoba

The Slow Wines urban winery opens its doors on Friday, March 3, at Avenida Rafael Nuñez 4580 in the city of Córdoba, led by winemaker Eduardo Olivera Scotti and Gustavo Soletti.

An innovative proposal in which the main premise is to live the unique experience of participating and having fun during the winemaking process.

Slow Wines opens its doors

It will have a closed and open-air space, where there will be tastings, itinerant dinners led by renowned chefs, talks with their winemaker; as well as different types of corporate and private events, themed to wine. It will also have a store selling wines and merchandising from the winery.

With more than 10 years of experience in the national and international market as wine producers in Mendoza, 3 years ago they set themselves the challenge of starting to produce a Gama wines in Córdoba.

Based on Ancestral oenology and with the least possible intervention, Eduardo Olivera Scotti proposes limited batches of highly drinkable wines, from vineyards in different productive valleys of Córdoba.

Slow Wines wines are already present in the best menus of renowned restaurants in the country. In Córdoba you can already enjoy them in Papagayo, Herencia, Standar 69, Bros Comedor, others. And in Bs.As, they are found in Don Julio, Four Seasons, Anchoita; as well as in different wine bars in Palermo and San Telmo, among others.

It is an excellent opportunity to get to know a new place and to be able to relax, enjoy and learn together with wine in the city.

