The first variety of medicinal cannabis in the country was presented, promoted by INTA Patagonia Norte

Recently registered in INASE, by INTA and the Ciencia Sativa Civil Association, the first variety of medicinal cannabis in Argentina Cannawine INTA-ACCS is a reality. is a cultivar that contains high levels of cannabidiol (CBD) and low levels of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), ideal characteristics for the treatment of refractory epilepsy, especially in children.

This development arises within the framework of the Cannabis sativa Production project for therapeutic, scientific, research and development purposes in Northern Patagonia, which is Promoted by the INTA Northern Patagonia Regional Center and the Ciencia Civil Association with the aim of developing the entire cannabis production chain in the region.

In accordance with Ariel Mazzoni, researcher at INTA Bariloche –Río Negro–Cannawine INTA-ACCS is distinguished “by its cannabinoid composition, being high in cannabidiol (CBD) and low in tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)”.

Along these lines, Santiago Juárez –Ciencia Sativa biologist– expressed that it is the first variety that has been developed with this cannabinoid profile and that, in addition, it preserves a good structural development.

“Being a cultivar with less than 1% THC, it can be considered a non-psychoactive IFA, so its marketing does not have the restrictions that psychoactive material has,” Juárez said, adding that, due to its medicinal properties, “It is a plant used for the treatment of refractory epilepsy, especially in children, since it contains high levels of CBD and low levels of THC.

First INTA medicinal Cannabis: good response to the environmental conditions of Northern Patagonia

Cannawine INTA-ACCS “is a variety of clonal propagation that responds well to container and substrate cultivation under the environmental conditions of Northern PatagoniaMazzoni pointed out.

In this sense, Juárez explained that “the variety was developed for cultivation abroad in Northern Patagonia, where its agronomic characteristics are developed to the maximum.”

It is a plant with a flowering period of around 65 days and its harvest time is at the beginning of April. “It generates robust and fairly compact inflorescences, with evergreen leaflets, which do not present anthocyanin pigmentation at any time during their life cycle. It is a plant that grows moderately in floweringJuarez added.

Preliminary results of tests carried out in the experimental field of INTA Alto Valle determined that “the crop yielded approximately 110 grams of dry weight of flowers per plant, in individuals that had an average height of 73 centimeters and that they were grown in 30-liter containers,” Juárez explained.

The greenhouse cultivation period was from mid-December to early April. “Although the density of the crop was low and the final size of the plant reduced, higher than expected productivity was obtainedIn addition, these conditions generated an adequate environment to evaluate the expression of the plant structure and floral development”, expressed the biologist from Ciencia Sativa who announced that, in the next campaign, it is planned to evaluate the performance again through comparative tests that consider different agronomic conditions, container sizes and transplant dates that allow extending the vegetative period, seeking to adjust management and generate a greater final size per plant and greater productivity.

INTA’s first medical cannabis: a hope for many families

The first registered variety is not only a reality, but also represents hope for many families. “This allows the project to be self-sufficient with a stable variety in its characteristics and composition of cannabinoids”expressed Mazzoni and added: “In addition, it allows having a safe variety with traceability of origin for REPROCANN users who need to cultivate a variety with this cannabinoid profile for their health treatments.”

“For the NGO it is very important that a material that has a long history of successful use in our cultivation network and with good therapeutic results, is stabilized and registered, and returns to the network with its own identity”, stressed Juárez, who was proud to have a material that can help solve health conditions for people throughout the country.

The registration of Cannawine INTA-ACCS was possible thanks to a work team made up of Santiago Juárez, Roxana Aguirre, Gabriela Calzolari, Gustavo Benegas and Gabriela Mattera from the Ciencia Sativa Civil Association; and Ariel Mazzoni, Mariana Kandus, Roberto Gómez and Mariana Amorosi for INTA.

