The first verdict of the Strega Poesia Prize

Listen to the audio version of the article

The screening of participants in the first edition of the Strega Poesia Prize has begun, an editio princeps appreciated in its intent, but very divisive. After weeks of controversy around the possibility given to publishers to nominate their champions directly, the scientific committee, made up of Maria Grazia Calandrone, Andrea Cortellessa, Mario Desiati, Elisa Donzelli, Roberto Galaverni, Valerio Magrelli, Melania Mazzucco, Stefano Petrocchi, Laura Pugno , Antonio Riccardi, Enrico Testa and Gian Mario Villalta, of the one hundred and thirty-five initial titles selected forty-four that can aspire to the five finalists. By letting the publishing houses express themselves freely, under the lens of a pool of experts, the birth of Strega Poesia has in fact questioned the methods of judging a sector that has been incomplete and criticized for some time, i.e. the thousand Italian prizes devoted to contemporary literature. The coveted five will be announced on Friday 19 May at the Turin Book Fair.

You pardon them

In the list some authors stand out for the singular traits of their poetics: first of all “La via del poco” (Al3vie), by Anna Maria Farabbi, who in the introduction to the journey in verse, manifests the existential link between each of her published titles and the publisher involved, strictly independent. Each book of hers, despite having a limited edition and connected to the territory of gestation, is a choral work aimed at the community. Furthermore, Di Farabbi cannot ignore the stratification of languages ​​– mineral, vegetable and animal – which acts as a means to name the fragility of the human being. At the same time, in “Apolide” (Mondadori) Mary Barbara Tolusso uses an ordinary lexicon to remove the veil of Maya from the most obvious everyday life and reveal the invisible traces of emptiness and cruelty. The colloquial register of Francesca Del Moro, in “Ex madre” (Arcipelago Itaca), instead dissolves the distance between the experience and her unsustainable emotional capacity, managing not to sacrifice versification to favor immortalized images. The antiquated antibodies of the poetic genre, which have little to do with the dynamics of the market, have ousted from the contest both “Miss Nobody” (Vallardi), by Giorgia Soleri, as well as the “Rhymes alphabet” (Salani) by Bruno Tognolini, both conditioned by their own public, and respectively the fans of Damiano of Måneskin and budding readers.

The excluded

Among the many, the premature release of “Peste e Guerra. Poetry will not save the world” (Interno Poesia), by Paolo Fabrizio Iacuzzi. The anthology which covers forty years of writing in verse, is made up of a wide selection of texts, worked with the curator Michele Bordoni, and followed by a substantial interview between the two intellectuals, which began in 2021 and lasted about nine months. “I met you in the theater of simulacra / from your first book. I read it in the war garden / between Artaud and Bataille. And you taught me poetry.” The archetypes of plague and war syncretize the apex of human ferinity and, at the same time, prophesy the faculty of redemption, following over the centuries the contradictions of an evil that is almost more democratic than good. Between the pages the poet shows the master story through the private dimension, loading himself and his loved ones with an absolutizing symbolic weight, and underlining a dualism inherent between the personal and the collective self. “(…) All spit-roasted // consigned to the time of wrecks made cain for the theatre. / Where son and grandson together. Paolo and Fabrizio bring the others / back to life from the defeat”. It is Luziana’s dazzling intuitions that rearrange the experience; it is peculiar to his poiesis to hold together what would be uncontainable, so in rhapsodic improvisation the urgency to write emerges magmatic and cannot be logically controlled, even in the atlas of a garden: “Father, don’t eradicate the iris from that crowd / yellow. Don’t let everyone be between themselves // and themselves intolerant. He let me worship / see him in a blissful crowd made of frost”. The literary-theatrical assembly of these semantic glimpses participates in the ethical narration of the past and in the creativity of the future, not from the salvific claim attributed to poetry, but starting from it.