The first wave of Hypebeast Goods and Services series is officially launched

Hypebeast Goods and Services, the new apparel and lifestyle brand created by Hypebeast, embodies the intent of creating modern wardrobe essentials, centered around its global audience and trend-setting community. Featuring quality craftsmanship and timeless designs, the brand’s first Drop features a selection of wardrobe staples including hoodies, crewneck sweaters, T-shirts, sweatpants, shorts, as well as towels and Laundry bags meet the urban crowd’s pursuit of comfort and quality.

The short-sleeved and long-sleeved T-shirts in the series are made of 100% cotton material. The pure black and pure white settings are classic and durable, suitable for single wear or layered collocation in summer; while the well-made hoodies and round The collared sweater is made of heavyweight 100% high-quality French terry cotton, and it is also available in black and gray. It can be worn with sweatpants of the same material or Supima cotton shorts. In addition, the collection also includes an all-black functional towel with a practical pocket on the edge for a mobile phone or wallet, and an all-black and ivory laundry bag, which is also convenient for users Personal or laundry related items.

The first drop of Hypebeast Goods and Services is now on sale through HBX, interested friends may wish to pay more attention.