On Friday the 10th, the exhibition and symbolic launch of the first Women’s Rally at the Cipolletti Cultural Complex. It was organized by the Club de Automóviles Antiguos, Clásicos y Especiales de la Patagonia.

Various city officials were present at the inauguration event, including the mayor Claudius DiTella and the candidate for the next elections Rodrigo Butler.

The cars made a tour of the city center with the aim that residents enjoy a “significant number” of vintage cars rolling through the streets. The circuit was for May 25, Yrigoyen, Sarmiento, Roca and Belgrano.

“Wanted highlight women who do it with crews that are 100% female. We want them to join the activity, to know what regularity itself is and to be able to enjoy it as much as we do it”, said CAACEP Treasurer Juan Lamborizio before the event.

The route of the cars through the streets of Cipolletti. Photo: Courtesy.

Starting at 4:00 p.m., the participants met for the delivery of presents, accreditations and delivery of vehicle numbers at the Cipolletti Cultural Center. While at 8:00 p.m. the most important thing began, the symbolic start of the event began.

On Saturday the second day was held but they moved to Neuquen Capital. There, the event began at 8:30 in which they met in the parking lot of the MINBA to make breakfast for the crews participating in the event and deliver the road sheets.

Starting at 9.45 the start of the first car in a timed test towards the car started on the north highway of the first PC bound for Villa el Chocón. While around 11 o’clock was the arrival of the cars to which the control sheets were delivered and the return to Neuquén began where a lunch was held and later the award ceremony.

The event was found within the activities proposed for #8MInternational Women’s Day, which is commemorated every March 8 in order to unify and strengthen support and access to the rights of women and dissidents and their participation in the political, social, cultural and economic spheres.

