Source title: The first work of the “New Culture” series of chasing animation “Chang’an 30,000 Miles” appeared on the Golden Rooster director Zou Jing shared the details of the creation

The chasing animation film "Chang'an 30,000 Miles" recently appeared in the special event of the Golden Rooster Film Festival, "Live Up to Love" at the end of the year. Director Zou Jing appeared at the event to share the creation details. The first work of the "New Culture" series after the New Myth. "Chang'an 30,000 Miles" first appeared in the form of an easter egg at the end of "New God List: Yang Jian", telling the story of the Tubo army attacking the southwest a few years after the outbreak of the An-Shi Rebellion. Datang's Jiedu made Gao Shi's battle unfavorable, and Chang'an was in jeopardy. Gao Shi, who was trapped in the lonely city, recalled his life with Li Bai to the eunuch. This special event of the Golden Rooster is also the first time that the film has disclosed its original intention and production details to the public. Director Zou Jing said at the event that the biggest difference between the "New Culture" series and the previous works of chasing light is that it will take the flashy characters and classic works that are widely respected in history as the creation objects. Young audiences and family audiences tell the stories of these shining characters, and the art reproduces the classics, so as to have a deeper understanding of and love for the history and classic works of the Chinese nation, and to inherit and demonstrate the confidence and power of Chinese culture in the contemporary era. The film will focus on the life experiences and profound friendship of the two great poets Li Bai and Gao Shi, who also had many famous poets, artists and patriotic generals in their contemporaries. In the film, you will see the group portraits of these outstanding people, and feel their talents and lofty ideals. Their feelings of serving the country with their own bodies, even in the past thousand years, still have the power to move the young people of today. The film will maintain the consistently high level of production and aesthetics of the chasing animation. Director Zou Jing said, "This work will be as beautiful as ever! But the beauty of "Chang'an 30,000 Miles" is magnificent." The film will show Datang from all angles The style of the prosperous age and the charm of the celestial dynasty, such as showing the prosperity of Chang'an City and the magnificence of the Yellow Crane Tower, to create the beauty of the picture. Through the depiction of poets, artists and patriotic generals, as well as the presentation of Tang poetry, modern audiences can feel the talent and pride of the literati and military generals, experience the vitality of Tang poetry across history, and reflect its spiritual beauty. The animated film "Chang'an 30,000 Miles" is co-directed by Xie Junwei and Zou Jing, the new directors of Chasing Light Animation. It is currently in the intensive production stage and looks forward to its early release!

