The five best songs to remember the late folklorist Daniel Toro

The singer-songwriter and poet from Salta Daniel Toroauthor of the folklore classic “Zamba to forget you”, died this thursday to the 82 years in the city of Córdoba, as a consequence of pneumonia that could not be reversed.

Close friends and relatives of the artist, who was relegated in his activity for a throat cancerconfirmed his death in a clinic in the Cordovan capital where he was hospitalized.

“We want to report the death of our father. Thanks to everyone who was there during all this time… He left physically, but his story, his voice and his music will remain for eternity! Today more than ever, Long live #DanielToro!” , expressed on social networks one of the sons of the singer-songwriter, Carlos Toro.

The five best songs by Daniel Toro

Daniel Cancio Toro was born on January 3, 1941 in Salta and was the author of more than a thousand songs that became classics in Argentina and Latin America. He was considered the last idol of Latin American folklore, for which he received various recognitions and awards. His themes address both love and social issues.

#5: Song for a child on the street

#4: To go looking for you

#3: The old gal

#2: When I have the land

#1: Zamba to forget you

Zamba to forget you was registered on March 8, 1976 under four different names (“Zamba to forget you”, “Zamba to forget”, “My zamba to forget”, “My zamba to forget you”) by Daniel Toro, Julio Fontana (author of the lyrics ) and Casimiro Cobos. Three minutes and nineteen perfect seconds, also remembered for the excellent version of Mercedes Sosa.

