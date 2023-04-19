The five incredible models on the stands in Shanghai

SHANGHAI – From the maxi-campervan with balcony to the Beetle clone, here are the five strangest models presented at the Shanghai Auto Show.

1 – SAIC MAXUS





Maxus, the Saic Motors brand specializing in commercial and leisure vehicles, presented its new maxi camper over 4 meters high and also equipped with a balcony to be furnished with chairs, a table and planters mounted in the imposing rear at the Show .

2 – CONQUEROR ARMADILLO T





Armadillo, the super camper brand created by the Chinese Zhejiang Ruiye Special Vehicles on the German Man platform, has launched the Conquistador T, a super camper with ‘monstrous’ dimensions. 11.5 meters long, 2.55 wide, 3.95 high, the Conquistador T is equipped with every comfort, weighs 23 tons and has 8 wheels and a side terrace that can also be equipped with a barbecue.

3 – THE XPENG X2 FLYING TAXI





The Xpeng stand is dominated from above by the X2, a large flying drone that can accommodate two people. Made by Aeroht, the division of the Chinese car manufacturer dedicated to electric flying vehicles, it has just obtained permission in China to fly with a crew on board. 5,172 mm long including propellers, weighs 680 kg, can carry up to 160 kg and has an autonomy of 25 minutes of flight.

4 – THE 6×6 POER C*BERPICK-UP





The Chinese brand presented a large pick-up characterized by six-wheel drive. More than 5 meters long, it has the futuristic name of C*berpick-up.

5 – NOW CAT, THE CLONE OF THE BEETLE





The Ora, a brand of the Chinese Great Wall, despite the legal problems with Volkswagen and the changes made, continues to look like a clone of the Beetle. The headlights are no longer round (they have a trapezoidal shape) but overall the similarities with the German icon of the 171 HP Chinese car and a range of 400 km thanks to a 63 kW/h battery are still many