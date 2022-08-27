Ezra Miller, star of the DC superhero film “The Flash,” due out in June 2023, was recently charged with felony burglary, which, along with a string of scandals, has hit both Warner Bros. and the film. It has a serious impact. According to the survey, nearly 80% of the American people oppose the release of “The Flash” starring him.

After the scandal, Ezra Miller issued a series of apologies for his actions, and recently, according to IGN, Ezra Miller will meet with Warners executives in an attempt to save the film, especially now that the film is facing risk of cancellation.

Relevant media said that Miller and their agent met with Warner Films chairman Michael DeLuca and Pam Abdi. They reportedly apologized for bringing negative attention to The Flash, and Miller also reiterated some of their commitments to the film.

It is understood that the wind direction for “The Flash” seems to have improved during the recent events of Warner Discovery, which may be due to the fan base that loves the Flash and the change in the attitude of the star.

Still, even as Warner Exploration goes ahead with The Flash, Ezra Miller’s own problems are far from over, with the actor facing legal trouble in multiple states and due to appear in Vermont court on Sept. 27 , to face their felony burglary charges.