Listen to the audio version of the article

There was a table with the words “Scuola Necchi”, shelves recovered from an old Como weaving mill with the words for each fabric, sewing machines from other times. There were, but they still are. In just two hours, last September 15, the flood in the Marche just stopped a project that had been going on for three years and which at the beginning of 2023 would have led to the inauguration in the small and ancient village of Sassoferrato of an innovative center dedicated to excellent textiles, and jeans produced in the adjacent district of the “denim valley”.

A laboratory, a museum, but above all spaces for start-ups and a school to give young people the opportunity to discover the beauty of making a pair of jeans well, from dyeing to packaging. “It was my way of leaving a legacy to the country where I was born and I started my career”, explains Alessandro Marchesi, founder of Compagnia del Denim, a company based in Serra dei Conti, and passionate defender of denim “made in Marche”. a district born in the 1950s and today also known and appreciated by the big fashion brands for the quality and sustainability of its products. Marchesi is also a collector of denim from all over the world and has created a very rich archive visited by designers and artists from all over the world, as well as being the basis for the Memory’s Ltd project, a regenerated fashion brand.

A heritage that in the space of medieval origins of a former pasta factory, therefore without consumption of the territory, would have been transmitted to young people to revive the local economy in a virtuous way. Where even the switches were not plastic, but bakelite, and the litter boxes were wicker. The mud has now invaded everything. «The projects for the launch of the school had already been started – continues the entrepreneur -. But we are working hard to get them back as soon as possible, confident that the support to restart will arrive soon ».