In July 2022 the group signed a loan of 226 million euros

Six more acquisitions are expected in the next three months

The Florence Group is further strengthened, an innovative aggregation of fashion producers for the major luxury brands born two years ago, which now expands to the shoe segment by acquiring Lorenza from Abruzzo and Novarese from Marche, and to special processes (screen printing, washing and prints) by securing the Tuscan Officina Ciemmeci.

With these three transactions, the value of which has not been disclosed, the group headed by Vam Investments with the Italian investment fund and Italmobiliare can count 17 subsidiaries, with revenues of over 350 million euros and more than a thousand employees in 12 regions. In the Florence Group customer portfolio there are 50 international brands.

The declared objective of the president Francesco Trapani and the CEO Attila Kiss is the listing on the stock exchange by the end of 2023. Other acquisitions are already planned in the coming months (Kiss announced at Mipel Lab that companies should rise to 23 by the end of the year) , with the forecast of reaching 450-500 million in revenues.

There is no shortage of resources for shopping, given that last July the group signed a loan of 226 million euros with six banks aimed at refinancing the debt and supporting future acquisitions. Lorenza Calzaturificio was founded in 1996 in Filetto (Chieti) by Vincenzo Cicolini and Pina Caramanico, it produces informal high-end shoes (230 thousand pairs a year) and in 2021 it had a turnover of 23 million. There are 70 employees.