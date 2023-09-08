The Flower Kings – Look At You Now – Album Review

The Flower Kings – Look At You Now

Origin: Sweden

Release: 08.09.2023

Label: InsideOut Music

Duration: 01:07:35

Genre: Progressive Rock

Photo Credit: Varg Lund

As part of last year’s and this year’s reissues of the classic albums by The Flower Kings and their touring activities is a successor to the 2022 monster album By Royal Decree was just a matter of time. Now is Look At You Now finished and finds its way to the listeners.

Are the Swedes defending grandfather rights or are there even innovations from the company? Proud? A look at the line up reveals that the long-time companion is on bass Jonas Reingold has now apparently been completely eliminated and the activities of Michael Stolt were completely taken over. Musically there is Look At You Now basically not much new to report. The previously released teasers of the Flower Kings’ sixteenth album were promising, for example The Dreamthat you HERE finds.

A band that has retroprog and virtuous music-making in its DNA shouldn’t be expected to make any major innovations. The pioneers and pioneers of a new generation of progressive rock bands are still doing bravely these days and playing their richly arranged, symphonic rock music with flying colors. Sometimes highly melodic like in the opener Beginners Eyes, sometimes paired with a good shot of jazz rock as in Mother Earth.

A monolith in uncertain times

Personally, I like the warm yet transparent sound of the record, which is also the case with Mastermind’s last records and various side projects Roine Stolt adorned, such as the wonderful collaboration with Jon Anderson. Even if the long track of its name Look At You Now Although it’s not a central element of the record in terms of length, it stands out with a mix of folk and symphonic art rock.

Give especially in difficult times The Flower Kings provide the sensitive progger with a safe haven and provide him with an album that can definitely claim a place in the upper echelons of the Swedes’ oeuvre of the Swedes’ discography, which is full of great classics, and fully meets all expectations.

Demonstrate musical consistency The Flower Kings on what is now her sixteenth work Look At You Now. And at the highest level, because the album is bursting with blissful melodies and warm songs. 9 / 10

Line Up

Roine Stolt – vocals, ukulele, guitar, keyboards

Hasse Fröberg – vocals, acoustic guitar

Michael Stolt – bass, acoustic guitar

Zach Kamins – piano, organ, synthesizer, mellotron, orchestration

Mirko DeMaio – drums, percussion

guest musician

Hasse Bruniusson – Percussion

Lalle Larsson – Synthesizer

Jannica Lund – Hintergrundgesang

Marjana Semkina – Gesang

Jörgen Sälde – Nylon Guitar

Tracklist

01. Beginners Eyes

02. The Dream

03. Hollow Man

04. Dr. Ribedeaux

05. Mother Earth

06. The Queen

07. The Light In Your Eyes

08. Seasons End

09. Scars

10. Stronghold

11. Father Sky’

12. Day For Peace

13. Look at You Now

Facebook The Flower Kings

