The FM4 stage at the Danube Island Festival – mica

This summer, Europe’s largest open-air festival with free admission is celebrating its anniversary: ​​Radio FM4 is hosting the big festival stage on Friday at the 40th edition of the Danube Island Festival in Vienna. The headliner on June 23 is the country’s most successful German rap musician: RAF CAMORA!

Whole seven times is RAF CAMORA in recent years at the Austrian Music Prize Amadeus Austrian Music Awards With his two albums “Zukunft” and “Palmen aus Plastik 3” he was in the top 10 album sales charts twice in 2022. He made history as the first German-speaking musician with a billion Spotify streams and is one of the most streamed artists in German-speaking countries.

RAF CAMORA has the Donauinselfest attended as a fan in the past and at the beginning of his career on the FM4 Stage first festival experience as a performer: Im FM4 interview he recalls: “The only time we performed at the Donauinselfest, I think that was in 2004 with Family Bizz. It was empty, just completely empty. I saw so many groups at the Donauinselfest, I saw Saian Supa Crew there back then, the Backstreet Boys in the 90s. I went to the Danube Island Festival every year, so of course it has a huge impact on me now! I am extremely happy!“

On June 23, the day he appeared on the FM4 stage am Danube Island Festival Vienna becomes RAF CAMORA´s new album “XV” released. “XV” – the number 15 – takes in RAF CAMORA´s Biography has a special place: 15 years ago his debut mixtape “Therapy Before the Album” was released, 15 years ago he moved to Berlin, his roots, his “hood” is Vienna-Fünfhaus, the 15th district.

“RAF CAMORA is the biggest pop phenomenon in Austria, which actually takes place completely outside of traditional media. Its success is impressive. The task of the pop culture broadcaster FM4 is to take this success with young Austria seriously, to reflect on it, to classify it and to approach the RAF CAMORA phenomenon journalistically.” – Dodo Roščić, FM4 broadcaster

On May 4th, the radio feature “From Vienna Fünfhaus to the top of the charts – the story of RAF CAMORA” FM4 Hip Hop Journalist Alexander Hertel aka Dj Phekt in an hour-long radio documentary of the musician’s career. In an exclusive interview spoke Dj Phekt with RAF CAMORA about his artistic career and the different phases of his musical self-discovery. The success of the German rap genre was also highlighted with companions and critics.