The judge of the Superior Court of Justice Liliana Piccinini spread an effusive message for international women’s day. In the video, she recognized feminist organizations and women who “are no longer here.”

He referred to the achievements in terms of political participation but he put rural women at the other extreme, who live in extremely precarious and isolated situations. This week the Judiciary launched a strong campaign against gender violence, unthinkable for other times.

Judge Piccinini, in addition to presiding over the STJ this year, andIt is in charge of the Human Rights and Gender Office and for some time now it has promoted an imprint that accompanies the line of current times.

Not just in terms of training but in the level of demand for all people that make up the Judiciary, including officials and magistrates. The gender perspective, for example, is an examination topic in all contests, from the first administrative rank to the last position of judge or judge of the structure.

This morning, the direction of Judicial Communication spread a message from Liliana Piccinini. The judge regrets that violence against women and girls has intensified, especially in the home, in cases of sexual harassment and other forms of violence that continue to occur on the street, in public spaces and also on social networks.





In this sense, this week there was a strong campaign on social networks with information on workplace violence, the right to demand leave and on gender violence in the public space. In one of the messages, the most striking, it is observed how a man tells a woman “I’ll break you in 8″ and she replies “I’ll denounce you in 5”. There it is explained and invited to denounce this type of situation.

In Río Negro, can street harassment be reported?

It can be done, as explained in the campaign, before the police authority, 911 or the Justice of the Peace. The Judiciary is empowered to apply reprimands, bans from going to certain places, general instructions such as the obligation to take gender courses, community work, disqualification and even arrest.

The campaign drew attention since it breaks with all the patterns of a Judiciary characterized by being conservative. It is the first time that you have been invited to denounce certain situations. The current president of the STJ is one of the most solemn and formal judges that the highest court has, however, this 8M broke the mold with the video and the modern campaign in networks.

At the end of his message, he maintains that the Judiciary must assume the conventional obligation to prevent, eradicate and punish all types of violence. He explains that the only way to do it right is by acting with due diligence, judging with a gender perspective and being aware of the issues. “With this we will contribute from our place, from our role as members of the Judiciary to living safely in a more equitable society”, he concludes.

