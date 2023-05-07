The forecast for Neuquén and Río Negro: this is how the weather will be during the week

The Basin Authority (AIC) detailed the weather forecast for Neuquén and Río Negro for the next few days.

On its website, the agency stated that This Sunday a “fresher air” will enter from the southeast and the sky will be clear to partly cloudy” in the region.

He also noted that he will be “slightly unstable in some sectors of the valleys.”

«Start of the week with an increase in cloudiness, cold nights and mild afternoons“, he added regarding the rest of the days in northern Patagonia.

The weather forecast for Neuquén and Río Negro, zone by zone

Lagos: Overcast sky on Monday. Expected instability in the area from Tuesday to Thursday. Minimum around 6°C. The maximum will not exceed 15°C.

Valles: During the week the sky will appear mostly covered. Minimum around 10°C. The maximums can exceed 20°C during the week.

North of Neuquen: Cielo mostly covered during the week. Minimum around 10°C. The maximum will not reach 20°C.

South of Rio Negro: Partly cloudy during the week. Minimum above 5°C. On Saturday the maximum will exceed 20°C.

East of Rio Negro: Unstable today and Monday. partly cloudyor the rest of the week. Minimum around 10°C. Highs close to 20°C.

