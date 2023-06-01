The former developer of CDPR set up a new studio and is developing a new game with an apocalyptic background_Employee_cyber_Blank

Original title: The former developer of CDPR has set up a new studio and is developing a new game with an apocalyptic background

A number of senior developers who have worked in CDPR announced the establishment of a new game studio “Blank.”, located in Warsaw, Poland, the new studio is currently developing a new game with a role-driven orientation and an apocalyptic background. Today, the first artistic concept map was released. .

The founding members of Blank. Studio include:

· Mateusz Kanik —— Co-founder and game director, former game director of CDPR “Cyberpunk 2077” and co-director of “The Witcher 3”

· Jedrzej Mroz —— co-founder and executive producer, former executive producer of CDPR’s “The Witcher” and “Cyberpunk” projects

· Marcin Jefimow —— co-founder and executive producer, former executive producer of CDPR “The Witcher” and “Cyberpunk” projects

· Mikolaj Marchewka – General Manager, former senior employee of Rookiez from Warsaw SA

Michal Dobrowolski – Design Director, ex-CDPR employee

· Artur Ganszyniec — Narrative Director, ex-CDPR, 11 Bit employee

Grzegorz Przybys – Art Director, former Division 48, Artificer employee

The new team is committed to bringing players a beautiful and unique gaming experience, with an inclination to explore new territories. The studio currently has 10 members and will increase to 60 employees in the future to support the development of new projects.

